https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/436F17DK

Bendigo, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Ltd (ASX:AHX) speaks with ABN Newswire on the recently released financial results, as well as the company's expansion into regional areas with around 20 acquisitions over the last two years.Significantly, household pet ownership has increased, leading to growth for Apiam's regional veterinary practices.Attracting veterinarians to the group has been a key part of the company's strategy, a balanced work-life and career path being a strong element in the ability of the company to maintain expansion growth.To view the Video Interview, please visit:





About Apiam Animal Health Limited:



Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is one of Australia's leading rural veterinary businesses made up of more than 80 Veterinary Clinics and 330 highly experienced veterinarians as part of a team of over 1300 dedicated professionals. The majority of Apiam's vet clinics, production animal, and allied businesses have been around a long time, many of them decades and are spread Australia wide reaching into the heart of dairy, beef, sheep and pig country and the regional towns that are at their centre.



Apiam Animal Health is committed to providing best in class care for its clients, the animals in their care and the communities where people live and work. The Company's purpose, to enrich the lives of animals, people and communities, is applied across all businesses from vet clinic to production animal consultancy, logistics and laboratory with vets and allied staff sharing expertise and specialist knowledge. Apiam is focused on meeting the needs of its clients and shaping the future of the industry to deliver best practice animal health and welfare at a local level and nationally.





Source:

Apiam Animal Health Limited





Contact:

Dr Chris Richards Managing Director Apiam Animal Health Limited E: chris@apiam.com.au Catherine Ross Investor Relations E: catherine.ross@apiam.com.au T: 0421 997 481