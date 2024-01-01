APL Apollo Tubes Limited announced sales volume results for the third quarter and nine months ended for fiscal year 2024. For the quarter, the company registered a sales volume of 603,659 Ton compared to 605,049 Ton a year ago.
For the nine months ended the company reported sales volume of 1,939,921 Ton, an increase of 19% year-over-year.
January 01, 2024 at 06:07 am EST
