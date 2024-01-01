APL Apollo Tubes Limited is a producer of structural steel tubes in India. The Company is engaged in the business of production of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel tubes. Its multi-product offerings include over 1,100 varieties of pre- galvanized tubes, structural steel tubes, galvanized tubes, MS black pipes and hollow sections. The Company offers its products under various brands, which include Apollo Fabritech, Apollo Build, Apollo DFT, Apollo Column, Apollo Coastguard, Apollo Bheem, Apollo Green, Apollo Z+, Apollo Standard, Apollo Agri, Apollo Elliptical, Apollo Oval, Apollo D Section, Apollo Narrow, and Apollo Chaukhat, among others. Its products are used in various applications, which include agricultural and plumbing, firefighting, furniture, metros, railings, solar panels, balcony grills, sheds, greenhouse structures, plumbing and lighting poles, among others. The Company has manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.