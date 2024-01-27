APL Apollo Tubes Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

APL Apollo Tubes Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 41,927.8 million compared to INR 43,364 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,655.1 million compared to INR 1,691.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.97 compared to INR 6.76 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.97 compared to INR 6.1 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was INR 134,093.6 million compared to INR 117,640.8 million a year ago. Net income was INR 5,620 million compared to INR 4,400.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 20.26 compared to INR 17.58 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 20.26 compared to INR 15.87 a year ago.