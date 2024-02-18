Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia's APM Human Services International said on Monday that it received a conditional and non-binding indicative proposal where funds or investment vehicles advised by private equity firm CVC Asia Pacific Limited would acquire the company for A$1.47 billion ($959.76 million). ($1 = 1.5316 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
