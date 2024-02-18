APM Human Services International Limited is an Australia-based health and human services provider. The Companyâs services include assessments; allied health and psychological intervention; medical, psycho-social and vocational rehabilitation; vocational training and employment assistance; and community-based support services. The Companyâs segments include ANZ (including Australia and New Zealand), North America (including Canada and the United States), and the Rest of World. ANZ includes employment services, health and wellbeing, communities and assessments, disability and aged care support services. North America includes employment services and health and wellbeing. The Rest of World includes employment services, health and wellbeing, communities and assessment. The Company, with 1700 sites, operates in 11 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Singapore, and South Korea.

Sector Employment Services