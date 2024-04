(Corrects to remove extraneous text at the bottom of the story)

(Reuters) - APM Human Services International said on Friday it had received a letter of intention from its largest shareholder, Madison Dearborn Capital Partners, to acquire all shares of the employment services firm.

The company, which went on a trading halt last week, requested its trading suspension be extended to April 8 to receive and consider the indicative offer.

