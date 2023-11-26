APM Terminals Bahrain BSC is a Bahrain-based entity which is primarily engaged as port operator. The Company has one business segment that is port services which primarily includes services such as container services, general cargo services and marine services and the activities incidental thereto within Bahrain. The Company is the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP) and it has approximately 76 terminals around the world which it maintains on its own or with another operating partner. The Company can meet the demand of approximately 250 marine vessels per day and a total of 40 million units annually. It is located on approximately 900,000 square meters of reclaimed land, the port has 1,800 meters quay which includes a container terminal served by approximately 61 meters post-panamax cranes, as well as general cargo, Roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) and passenger facilities. Passenger facility includes a dedicated passenger terminal that is capable of handling cruise and ferry calls.

Sector Marine Port Services