  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Apna Microfinance Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBL   PK0082601011

APNA MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED

(AMBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-13
16.50 PKR   -.--%
Apna Microfinance Bank : AMBL- Transmission of Annual Report for the year December 31, 2022
PU
Apna Microfinance Bank : Ambl-- change of direectots
PU
Apna Microfinance Bank : AMBL- Notice of Annual General Meting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apna Microfinance Bank : AMBL- Transmission of Annual Report for the year December 31, 2022

06/13/2023 | 02:04am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT

2022

PERSISTENCE DRIVES US TOWARDS FINANCIAL REVIVAL.

-

OUR

PURPOSE

Enhancing Quality of Banking and Contributing

to a future.

Online

You can find more information about the apna bank at

www.apnabank.com.pk

KEY PERFORMANCE

INDICATORS

Based on results

of the Bank as presented in the Financial Statements

(PKR in million)

Deposit

and Other

Accounts

Total

Assets

Mark-Up/

Return/

Interest

Earned

Loss

After

Tax

22,606

2021: 22,084

19,587

2021: 23,660

2,266

2021: 908

(4,489)

2021: (1,931)

Advances

-net of

Provisions

Total

Equity

Loss

Before

Tax

Loss

Per

Share

8,354

2021: 11,506

(4,047)

2021: 442

(4,876)

2021: (2,643)

(10.47)

2021: (4.84)

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

About AMBL

3

Vision & Mission Statement

4

Core Values & Bank's Philosophy

5

Organizational Chart

6

Key Financial and Operational Data at a

7

Glance

Board of Directors

8

Corporate Information

9

How We Performed

10

Chairman's Review

12

President / CEO's Message

13

Directors' Report to the members

14

Directors' Report (Urdu)

29

Statement Showing Attendance of Board

30

Meetings

Statement of Compliance with listed

31

companies the Code of Corporate

Governance

Review Report to the Members

33

Ethics and Business Practices

34

Pattern of Shareholding

37

Categories of Shareholders

38

Major Loans Products

40

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Independent Auditors' Report

42

Balance Sheet

47

Profit and Loss Account

48

Statement of Comprehensive Income

49

Cash Flow Statement

50

Statement of Changes in Equity

51

Notes to the Financial Statements

52

Notice for the twentieth Annual

86

General Meeting

Form of Proxy

88

ABOUT AMBL

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited is managed by group of highly experienced bankers. We are committed to providing specialized financial services to the less privileged, marginlized and poor segements of society . We support economic empowerment of women & micro-entrepreneursin the Agri and Micro enterprises in rural areas of Pakistan. The Bank has been opertaing at national level in Pakistan.

Our main focus is to provide personalized services to the poor segment of the society through our dedicated products aimed at changing their life-style by entering them in micro-entrepreneurship at the lowest mark-up rate in the market.

We aim to:

  • Arrange capacity building of under served masses by improving attitudes, skill, knowledge and ability to initiate and manage economically viable projects.
  • Provide finances, advances and other

credit facilities for the development of agriculture and rural market sector including production, marketing and house finance facilities.

  • Mobilize savings by accepting deposits in savings and other specialized deposit products.
  • Combine the knowledge base with the modern management methodology, latest technology, sophisticated financial instruments, universal micro-banking concepts and current corporate sciences.
  • Create and perpetuate a culture of balanced approach for the development of market related competitive and innovative financial services. Introducing a culture of innovation and excellence with a view to find acceptable solutions to real and conceived impediments for promoting a true microfinancial regime.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 -474 M -1,65 M -1,65 M
Net income 2021 -1 931 M -6,72 M -6,72 M
Net cash 2021 4 404 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 078 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 -13,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 593
Free-Float 1,37%
Chart APNA MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wajhat Malik President & Chief Executive Officer
Ali Murtza Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Akram Shahid Chairman
Zubair Elahi Head-Information Technology
Naveed Ahmed Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APNA MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED-14.51%25
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 072
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%239 804
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.05%233 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.03%158 081
