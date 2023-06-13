Apna Microfinance Bank : AMBL- Transmission of Annual Report for the year December 31, 2022
ANNUAL REPORT
2022
PERSISTENCE DRIVES US TOWARDS FINANCIAL REVIVAL.
-
OUR
PURPOSE
Enhancing Quality of Banking and Contributing
to a future.
KEY PERFORMANCE
INDICATORS
Based on results
of the Bank as presented in the Financial Statements
(PKR in million)
Deposit
and Other
Accounts
Total
Assets
Mark-Up/
Return/
Interest
Earned
Loss
After
Tax
22,606
2021: 22,084
19,587
2021: 23,660
2,266
2021: 908
(4,489)
2021: (1,931)
Advances
-net of
Provisions
Total
Equity
Loss
Before
Tax
Loss
Per
Share
8,354
2021: 11,506
(4,047)
2021: 442
(4,876)
2021: (2,643)
(10.47)
2021: (4.84)
TABLE OF
CONTENTS
About AMBL
3
Vision & Mission Statement
4
Core Values & Bank's Philosophy
5
Organizational Chart
6
Key Financial and Operational Data at a
7
Glance
Board of Directors
8
Corporate Information
9
How We Performed
10
Chairman's Review
12
President / CEO's Message
13
Directors' Report to the members
14
Directors' Report (Urdu)
29
Statement Showing Attendance of Board
30
Meetings
Statement of Compliance with listed
31
companies the Code of Corporate
Governance
Review Report to the Members
33
Ethics and Business Practices
34
Pattern of Shareholding
37
Categories of Shareholders
38
Major Loans Products
40
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Independent Auditors' Report
42
Balance Sheet
47
Profit and Loss Account
48
Statement of Comprehensive Income
49
Cash Flow Statement
50
Statement of Changes in Equity
51
Notes to the Financial Statements
52
Notice for the twentieth Annual
86
General Meeting
Form of Proxy
88
ABOUT AMBL
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited is managed by group of highly experienced bankers. We are committed to providing specialized financial services to the less privileged, marginlized and poor segements of society . We support economic empowerment of women µ-entrepreneursin the Agri and Micro enterprises in rural areas of Pakistan. The Bank has been opertaing at national level in Pakistan.
Our main focus is to provide personalized services to the poor segment of the society through our dedicated products aimed at changing their life-style by entering them in micro-entrepreneurship at the lowest mark-up rate in the market.
We aim to:
Arrange capacity building of under served masses by improving attitudes, skill, knowledge and ability to initiate and manage economically viable projects.
Provide finances, advances and other
credit facilities for the development of agriculture and rural market sector including production, marketing and house finance facilities.
Mobilize savings by accepting deposits in savings and other specialized deposit products.
Combine the knowledge base with the modern management methodology, latest technology, sophisticated financial instruments, universal micro-banking concepts and current corporate sciences.
Create and perpetuate a culture of balanced approach for the development of market related competitive and innovative financial services. Introducing a culture of innovation and excellence with a view to find acceptable solutions to real and conceived impediments for promoting a true microfinancial regime.
