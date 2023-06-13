Apna Microfinance Bank : AMBL- Transmission of Annual Report for the year December 31, 2022

You can find more information about the apna bank at

of the Bank as presented in the Financial Statements

ABOUT AMBL

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited is managed by group of highly experienced bankers. We are committed to providing specialized financial services to the less privileged, marginlized and poor segements of society . We support economic empowerment of women & micro-entrepreneursin the Agri and Micro enterprises in rural areas of Pakistan. The Bank has been opertaing at national level in Pakistan.

Our main focus is to provide personalized services to the poor segment of the society through our dedicated products aimed at changing their life-style by entering them in micro-entrepreneurship at the lowest mark-up rate in the market.

We aim to:

Arrange capacity building of under served masses by improving attitudes, skill, knowledge and ability to initiate and manage economically viable projects.

Provide finances, advances and other

credit facilities for the development of agriculture and rural market sector including production, marketing and house finance facilities.