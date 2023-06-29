2022 Dividend Payment
29 Jun 2023 17:15 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
APODACA INVERSIONES INMOBILARI
2022-dividend-payment.pdf
Source
APODACA INVERSIONES INMOBILARIAS SOCIMI, S.A.
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
APODACA INVERSIONES INMOBILARIAS SOCIMI S.A.
ISIN
ES0105658001
Symbol
MLASO
Market
Euronext Access
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Apodaca Inversiones Inmobiliarias Socimi SA published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 16:16:35 UTC.