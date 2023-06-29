2022 Dividend Payment

29 Jun 2023 17:15 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

APODACA INVERSIONES INMOBILARI

2022-dividend-payment.pdf

Source

APODACA INVERSIONES INMOBILARIAS SOCIMI, S.A.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

APODACA INVERSIONES INMOBILARIAS SOCIMI S.A.

ISIN

ES0105658001

Symbol

MLASO

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Apodaca Inversiones Inmobiliarias Socimi SA published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 16:16:35 UTC.