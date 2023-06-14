Advanced search
    APOG   US0375981091

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.

(APOG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
42.82 USD   +1.66%
06:31aApogee Enterprises Announces Date for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
05/08APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/25Apogee Enterprises, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Apogee Enterprises Announces Date for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

06/14/2023 | 06:31am EDT
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) will report its fiscal 2024 first quarter results on Friday, June 23, 2023, before the market opens. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its financial results. This conference call will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on June 23, 2023.

Access to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.apog.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is a leading provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, energy conservation, and enhanced viewing. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, our portfolio of industry-leading products and services includes high-performance architectural glass, windows, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, integrated project management and installation services, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 1 434 M - -
Net income 2024 89,9 M - -
Net Debt 2024 98,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 10,6x
Yield 2024 2,24%
Capitalization 954 M 954 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
EV / Sales 2025 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 97,8%
Managers and Directors
Ty R. Silberhorn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew James Osberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald A. Nolan Non-Executive Chairman
Maureen Hayes Chief Information Officer
Patricia K. Wagner Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.-3.69%954
SAINT-GOBAIN24.14%31 298
ASSA ABLOY AB16.99%27 139
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.94.24%16 152
MASCO CORPORATION19.84%12 589
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.81%12 079
