Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apogee Enterprises, Inc.    APOG

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.

(APOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apogee Enterprises : Appoints Ty R. Silberhorn as CEO

12/21/2020 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Ty R. Silberhorn as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 4, 2021. Silberhorn will join Apogee from 3M, where he is currently Senior Vice President of Transformation, Technologies and Services. This appointment follows the company’s previous announcement of Joseph F. Puishys’ planned retirement. With Silberhorn’s appointment, Puishys is stepping down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Board member.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005075/en/

Ty R. Silberhorn (Photo: Apogee Enterprises, Inc.)

Ty R. Silberhorn (Photo: Apogee Enterprises, Inc.)

Apogee’s Board Chair, Donald A. Nolan, said, “It is my pleasure to welcome Ty as Apogee’s next CEO. He is a proven executive, who brings a passion for leadership, building high-performing teams, and shaping businesses. During his career at 3M, he built a track record of success, leading change, driving growth, and strengthening the operational performance of several global business units. We are confident Ty is the right choice to take Apogee forward.”

Silberhorn will become the fifth CEO in Apogee’s 71-year history. He joins Apogee following over 20 years at 3M. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President for Transformation, Technology and Services, where he worked to reshape 3M’s efforts in business process and digital transformation to further enable growth and productivity. Prior to this position, he held several global business unit leadership roles, serving as Vice President and General Manager for divisions within three of 3M’s business groups, including Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, and Consumer. Earlier in his career, he served in a variety of roles in sales, marketing, and management, including Six Sigma business group director. His experience outside of 3M includes running his own startup eCommerce company and working at Ashland, Inc.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead this great company,” said Silberhorn. “Apogee is an established leader in its industry with a long history of growth and providing exceptional value for its customers. I am confident about the company’s future and look forward to working together with the Board and the entire Apogee team to build on this legacy and lead Apogee into its next chapter.”

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements”. These statements reflect Apogee management’s expectations or beliefs as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.
06:31aAPOGEE ENTERPRISES : Appoints Ty R. Silberhorn as CEO
BU
06:08aAPOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
12/18APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Q3 FY2021 Conference Call Accompanying Slides
PU
12/18APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Expectations; Sees Sale..
MT
12/18APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Earnings Flash (APOG) APOGEE ENTERPRISES Reports Q3 Revenue..
MT
12/18APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Reports Fiscal 2021 Third-quarter Results
BU
12/18APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Earnings Flash (APOG) APOGEE ENTERPRISES Reports Q3 EPS $0...
MT
12/18APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12/18APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
12/03APOGEE ENTERPRISES : to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 233 M - -
Net income 2021 72,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 89,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 859 M 859 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,75 $
Last Close Price 32,54 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph F. Puishys President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald A. Nolan Non-Executive Chairman
Nisheet Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bernard P. Aldrich Independent Director
Patricia K. Wagner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.0.12%859
ASSA ABLOY AB-6.03%27 593
SAINT-GOBAIN2.52%24 377
MASCO CORPORATION15.84%14 481
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.37.17%12 452
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED93.80%10 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ