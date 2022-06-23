Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APOG   US0375981091

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.

(APOG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
37.87 USD   +0.40%
06:57aApogee Enterprises Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Sales; Maintains Dividend; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
06:36aApogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
06:31aApogee Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results
BU
Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

06/23/2022 | 06:36am EDT
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2022.

Apogee’s Board also increased the company’s existing share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares, bringing the total available share repurchase program to approximately 1.25 million shares. The company will continue to evaluate future share repurchases, considering cash flow, debt levels, market conditions, and other capital allocation options.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is a leading provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glazing products for framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, our portfolio of industry-leading products and services includes high-performance architectural glass, windows, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, integrated project management and installation services, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 346 M - -
Net income 2023 73,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 55,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 841 M 841 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Ty R. Silberhorn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nisheet Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald A. Nolan Non-Executive Chairman
Maureen Hayes Chief Information Officer
Patricia K. Wagner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.-21.35%841
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-29.33%24 147
ASSA ABLOY AB-22.34%23 706
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-8.31%12 295
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-5.53%12 247
MASCO CORPORATION-32.70%11 167