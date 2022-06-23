Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2022.

Apogee’s Board also increased the company’s existing share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares, bringing the total available share repurchase program to approximately 1.25 million shares. The company will continue to evaluate future share repurchases, considering cash flow, debt levels, market conditions, and other capital allocation options.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is a leading provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glazing products for framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, our portfolio of industry-leading products and services includes high-performance architectural glass, windows, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, integrated project management and installation services, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

