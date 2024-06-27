Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Call
June 27, 2024
Brooklyn Health Center, New York
FY2025 First Quarter Highlights
- Lower sales volume driven by softening end markets
- Solid execution, cost management, and productivity gains drove significant adjusted margin improvement, offsetting lower net sales
- Improved margin performance & strong backlog growth in Services
- Strong adjusted diluted EPS growth
- Raising our full year adjusted diluted EPS outlook
Net sales
$332 M
(8)% year-over-year
Adjusted
$42.5 M
operating
income*
+26% year-over-year
Adjusted
12.8%
operating
margin*
+350 bps year-over-year
Adjusted
$1.44
diluted EPS*
+37% year-over-year
Strong execution more than offsetting lower volumes
Executing our Enterprise Strategy
Create Peak Value by
building
differentiated
businesses with
strong
operational execution
ECONOMIC
ACTIVELY
STRENGTHEN
LEADER
MANAGE
CORE
IN TARGET
THE PORTFOLIO
CAPABILITIES &
MARKETS
PLATFORMS
F O U N D A T I O N A L E N A B L E R S
•
Results-driven Culture
• Apogee Management System (AMS)
•
Talent Development
• Best-in-class Governance
Market Outlook
FMI forecast for construction put in place in the U.S. by building type
Building Type
Forecasted 2024
Forecasted Put-in-Place
Growth Rate
Spend ($ billions)
Multifamily residential
-8%
$133
Office (excluding data centers)
-2%
$74
Commercial
-2%
$130
Health care
+8%
$69
Educational
+9%
$127
Lodging
+14%
$27
Amusement & recreation
+7%
$35
Transportation
+10%
$70
Source: FMI 2024 North American Engineering and Construction Outlook, April 2024
Shifting market dynamics driving continued focus on diversifying our project mix
Increasing our focus on growth
Embedding
- Growth Mindset
Capture share
- Geographic expansion
- Improved product & service performance
Focus on higher growth opportunities
- Architectural product diversification
- Expansion into adjacent markets
Invest to accelerate growth
- Organic investments
- Acquisitions that complement our strategy
Consolidated Results
$ in millions, except EPS
Q1 FY25
Q1 FY24
Change
Net sales
$331.5
$361.7
(8.3)%
Adjusted operating income*
$42.5
$33.8
25.9%
Adjusted operating margin*
12.8%
9.3%
350 bps
Adjusted EBITDA*
$52.6
$43.8
20.2%
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
15.9%
12.1%
380 bps
Adjusted diluted EPS*
$1.44
$1.05
37.1%
Commentary
- Net sales declined due to lower volumes in Framing Systems, Glass, and LSO, partially offset by growth in Services.
- Adjusted operating margin expansion driven by:
- Improved project mix in Services
- Favorable material costs
- Lower insurance-related costs
- Productivity gains
- and lower bad debt expense
- Partially offset by the impact of lower volume
- Adjusted diluted EPS growth driven by higher adjusted operating income and lower interest expense
Segment Results
First Quarter FY2025
Segment
Adjusted
net sales
operating
$M
margin* %
Architectural Framing Systems
$133.2
14.5%
Year-over-year change
(18.9)%
240 bps
Architectural Glass
$86.7
19.7%
Year-over-year change
(10.8)%
270 bps
Architectural Services
$99.0
5.7%
Year-over-year change
10.7%
640 bps
Large-Scale Optical
$21.2
22.9%
Year-over-year change
(5.6)%
(170) bps
•
Operating income does not include any other income or expense, interest expense or a provision for income taxes.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
$ in millions
Q1 FY2025
Q1 FY2024
Cash flow from operations
$5.5
$21.3
Capital expenditures
$7.2
$7.4
Free cash flow*
$(1.7)
$13.9
Share repurchases
$15.1
$5.2
Dividends
$0
$5.2
Jun 1, 2024
Mar 2, 2024
Total debt
$77.0
$62.0
Cash & equivalents
$30.4
$37.2
Net debt**
$46.6
$24.8
Net leverage**
0.2x
0.1x
Commentary
- Lower cash from operations primarily driven by increased working capital requirements compared to last year's Q1
- Q1 cash flow is typically the lowest of the year due to the timing of incentive and tax payments
- Net leverage remains low at 0.2x
- No significant debt maturities until 2027
- Repurchased $15.1 million of stock in the quarter
Strong financial position - Deploying capital to drive value
