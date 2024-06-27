Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

FY2025 First Quarter Highlights

  • Lower sales volume driven by softening end markets
  • Solid execution, cost management, and productivity gains drove significant adjusted margin improvement, offsetting lower net sales
  • Improved margin performance & strong backlog growth in Services
  • Strong adjusted diluted EPS growth
  • Raising our full year adjusted diluted EPS outlook

Net sales

$332 M

(8)% year-over-year

Adjusted

$42.5 M

operating

income*

+26% year-over-year

Adjusted

12.8%

operating

margin*

+350 bps year-over-year

Adjusted

$1.44

diluted EPS*

+37% year-over-year

Strong execution more than offsetting lower volumes

Executing our Enterprise Strategy

Create Peak Value by

building

differentiated

businesses with

strong

operational execution

ECONOMIC

ACTIVELY

STRENGTHEN

LEADER

MANAGE

CORE

IN TARGET

THE PORTFOLIO

CAPABILITIES &

MARKETS

PLATFORMS

F O U N D A T I O N A L E N A B L E R S

Results-driven Culture

Apogee Management System (AMS)

Talent Development

Best-in-class Governance

Market Outlook

FMI forecast for construction put in place in the U.S. by building type

Building Type

Forecasted 2024

Forecasted Put-in-Place

Growth Rate

Spend ($ billions)

Multifamily residential

-8%

$133

Office (excluding data centers)

-2%

$74

Commercial

-2%

$130

Health care

+8%

$69

Educational

+9%

$127

Lodging

+14%

$27

Amusement & recreation

+7%

$35

Transportation

+10%

$70

Source: FMI 2024 North American Engineering and Construction Outlook, April 2024

Shifting market dynamics driving continued focus on diversifying our project mix

Increasing our focus on growth

Embedding

  1. Growth Mindset

Capture share

  • Geographic expansion
  • Improved product & service performance

Focus on higher growth opportunities

  • Architectural product diversification
  • Expansion into adjacent markets

Invest to accelerate growth

  • Organic investments
  • Acquisitions that complement our strategy

Consolidated Results

$ in millions, except EPS

Q1 FY25

Q1 FY24

Change

Net sales

$331.5

$361.7

(8.3)%

Adjusted operating income*

$42.5

$33.8

25.9%

Adjusted operating margin*

12.8%

9.3%

350 bps

Adjusted EBITDA*

$52.6

$43.8

20.2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

15.9%

12.1%

380 bps

Adjusted diluted EPS*

$1.44

$1.05

37.1%

*Non-GAAP metric, see reconciliation table

Commentary

  • Net sales declined due to lower volumes in Framing Systems, Glass, and LSO, partially offset by growth in Services.
  • Adjusted operating margin expansion driven by:
    • Improved project mix in Services
    • Favorable material costs
    • Lower insurance-related costs
    • Productivity gains
    • and lower bad debt expense
    • Partially offset by the impact of lower volume
  • Adjusted diluted EPS growth driven by higher adjusted operating income and lower interest expense

Segment Results

First Quarter FY2025

Segment

Adjusted

net sales

operating

$M

margin* %

Architectural Framing Systems

$133.2

14.5%

Year-over-year change

(18.9)%

240 bps

Architectural Glass

$86.7

19.7%

Year-over-year change

(10.8)%

270 bps

Architectural Services

$99.0

5.7%

Year-over-year change

10.7%

640 bps

Large-Scale Optical

$21.2

22.9%

Year-over-year change

(5.6)%

(170) bps

Segment net sales is defined as net sales for a certain segment and includes revenue related to intersegment transactions.

Net sales intersegment eliminations are reported separately to exclude these sales from our consolidated total.

Segment operating income is equal to net sales, less cost of goods sold, SG&A, and any asset impairment charges associated with the segment.

Segment operating income includes operating income related to intersegment sales transactions and excludes certain corporate costs that are not

allocated at a segment level. We report these unallocated corporate costs in Corporate and Other.

9

Operating income does not include any other income or expense, interest expense or a provision for income taxes.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

$ in millions

Q1 FY2025

Q1 FY2024

Cash flow from operations

$5.5

$21.3

Capital expenditures

$7.2

$7.4

Free cash flow*

$(1.7)

$13.9

Share repurchases

$15.1

$5.2

Dividends

$0

$5.2

Jun 1, 2024

Mar 2, 2024

Total debt

$77.0

$62.0

Cash & equivalents

$30.4

$37.2

Net debt**

$46.6

$24.8

Net leverage**

0.2x

0.1x

*Free cash flow is a non-GAAP metric which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. **Net debt and net leverage are non-GAAP metrics. See reconciliation table.

Tables may not foot due to rounding

Commentary

  • Lower cash from operations primarily driven by increased working capital requirements compared to last year's Q1
  • Q1 cash flow is typically the lowest of the year due to the timing of incentive and tax payments
  • Net leverage remains low at 0.2x
  • No significant debt maturities until 2027
  • Repurchased $15.1 million of stock in the quarter

Strong financial position - Deploying capital to drive value

