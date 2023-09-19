Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Non-GAAP measures & forward-looking statements

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures which the company uses to evaluate historical and prospective financial performance, measure operational profitability on a consistent basis, and provide enhanced transparency to the investment community. Definitions for these non-GAAP financial measures are included in today's press release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this presentation.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect Apogee management's expectations or beliefs as

of the date of this presentation. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements. More information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in today's press release, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 25, 2023, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FY2024 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Operating margin of 11.5%, exceeding our target of ">10%"
  • Adjusted diluted EPS grew 28% to a record $1.36
  • Strong revenue growth and margin expansion in Glass
  • Sequential margin improvement in Services
  • Significant increase in operating cash flow compared to last year
  • Increasing our full-year adjusted diluted EPS outlook

Q2 FY2024 Results

Net sales

$354 M

(5)% year-over-year

Operating

$40.6 M

income

+26% year-over-year

Adjusted

$1.36

diluted

EPS*

+28% year-over-year

Another quarter of strong margin expansion and adjusted earnings growth

Executing our Enterprise Strategy

Three Pillar

Enterprise

Strategy

To Unlock Profitable Growth

ECONOMIC

ACTIVELY

STRENGTHEN

LEADER

MANAGE

CORE

IN TARGET

THE PORTFOLIO

CAPABILITIES &

MARKETS

PLATFORMS

F O U N D A T I O N A L E N A B L E R S

Results-driven Culture

Apogee Management System (AMS)

Talent Development

Best-in-class Governance

