Q2 FY2024 Earnings | September 19, 2023
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
FY2024 Second Quarter Highlights
Operating margin of 11.5%, exceeding our target of ">10%"
Adjusted diluted EPS grew 28% to a record $1.36
Strong revenue growth and margin expansion in Glass
Sequential margin improvement in Services
Significant increase in operating cash flow compared to last year
Increasing our full-year adjusted diluted EPS outlook
Q2 FY2024 Results
Net sales
$354 M
(5)% year-over-year
Operating
$40.6 M
income
+26% year-over-year
Adjusted
$1.36
diluted
EPS*
+28% year-over-year
*Non-GAAP metric, see reconciliation table
Another quarter of strong margin expansion and adjusted earnings growth
Executing our Enterprise Strategy
Three Pillar
Enterprise
Strategy
To Unlock Profitable Growth
ECONOMIC
ACTIVELY
STRENGTHEN
LEADER
MANAGE
CORE
IN TARGET
THE PORTFOLIO
CAPABILITIES &
MARKETS
PLATFORMS
F O U N D A T I O N A L E N A B L E R S
•
Results-driven Culture
• Apogee Management System (AMS)
•
Talent Development
• Best-in-class Governance
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is a provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and performance glass and acrylic products used in applications for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings. The Architectural Glass segment coats and fabricates glass used in custom window and wall systems on commercial buildings. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets.