Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Nasdaq: APOG

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

April 18, 2024

Agenda

Introductory remarks

Ty Silberhorn

Chief Executive Officer

Financial results and outlook

Matt Osberg

Chief Financial Officer

Q&A

University of Washington,

Nanoengineering & Sciences Building | Seattle, WA

Executing our Enterprise Strategy

Create Peak Value by

building

differentiated

businesses with

strong

operational execution

ECONOMIC

ACTIVELY

STRENGTHEN

LEADER

MANAGE

CORE

IN TARGET

THE PORTFOLIO

CAPABILITIES &

MARKETS

PLATFORMS

F O U N D A T I O N A L E N A B L E R S

Results-driven Culture

Apogee Management System (AMS)

Talent Development

Best-in-class Governance

Full-Year FY2024 Highlights

  • Record adj. operating income and adj. diluted EPS
  • Record cash flow generation
  • Achieved step change in Architectural Glass performance
  • Delivered sustainable cost and productivity gains
  • Grew our mix of differentiated offerings

Net sales

$1.42 B

(2)% year-over-year

Adjusted

$146.2 M

operating

income*

+16% year-over-year

Adjusted

$4.77

diluted EPS*

+20% year-over-year

  • Continued to strengthen core capabilities

Cash flow

$204.2 M

from

operations

+99% year-over-year

Strong progress to advance our strategy

Driving Progress Toward our Financial Targets

Fiscal 2025 Enterprise Targets

  • 12%

Adjusted ROIC*

16.5%

13.8%

Target

7.7% 8.1%

(announced at our Nov 2021 investor day)

> 10%

> 1.2x

Adjusted

Construction Index

Revenue Growth

Operating Margin**

10.7%

Target

10.3%

8.7%

7.1%

6.3%

-1.6%

FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24

*Adjusted ROIC is a non-GAAP metric, see appendix for a reconciliation.

FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24

**Adjusted operating margin is a

non-GAAP metric, see appendix for a reconciliation.

Non-Res

FY24 Apogee

Construction***

Revenue

***Growth in the value of non-residential building construction put in

Segment Margin Performance

Framing

Systems

Glass

Services

LSO

Q4 FY2024 Earnings April 18, 2024

SEGMENT ADJUSTED

FY2024

OPERATING MARGIN TARGET

RESULTS*

9-12% 10-15%11.8%

Increasing our target margin range for Framing Systems

10-15%18.0%

7-9%3.8%

20%+

24.4%

*Segment adjusted operating margin is a

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

non-GAAP metric, see appendix for a reconciliation.

7

Market Outlook

FMI forecast for construction put in place in the U.S. by building type

Building Type

Forecasted 2024

Forecasted Put-in-Place

Growth Rate

Spend ($ billions)

Multifamily residential

-8%

$133

Office (excluding data centers)

-2%

$74

Commercial

-2%

$130

Health care

+8%

$69

Educational

+9%

$127

Lodging

+14%

$27

Amusement & recreation

+7%

$35

Transportation

+10%

$70

Source: FMI 2024 North American Engineering and Construction Outlook, April 2024

Shifting market dynamics driving continued focus on diversifying our project mix

Continuing to Execute our Strategy - Project Fortify

Project Fortify was announced on January 30, 2024 and will position Framing Systems for continued profitable growth, as well as optimize processes and streamline resources in the Services and Corporate Segments

  • Phase out lower-margin product offerings
  • Consolidate Framing Systems into a single operating entity
  • Further optimize our manufacturing footprint
  • Simplify our brand portfolio & commercial model
  • Focus on higher-growth,higher-margin opportunities
  • Expected annualized cost savings of $12-$14 million

Advancing the Apogee Management System

  1. multi-yearapproach for building an operating framework and tools to support a culture of excellence

Lay the foundation

  • Add key talent
  • Reinvigorate Lean
  • Apply 80/20
  • Build foundation in Architectural Glass
  • Focus on generating bottom-line benefits immediately
  • Build organizational alignment

Expand the scope

  • Expand toolkit to other businesses
  • Go beyond Lean:
    • Culture & values
    • Voice of customer
    • Value chain optimization
    • Built in quality
  • Productivity hoppers
  • Grow AMS talent base

Embed in the culture

  • Shared language & philosophy
  • Common tools & processes
  • AMS embedded into talent management
  • Playbook for integrating acquired businesses

