Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apogee Enterprises, Inc.    APOG

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.

(APOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apogee Enterprises : to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

03/18/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) will report its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results on Thursday, April 8, 2021 before the market opens. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook. This conference call will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on April 8, 2021.

Access to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.apog.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.
06:31aAPOGEE ENTERPRISES  : to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financi..
BU
03/05APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/13APOGEE ENTERPRISES  : Raises Quarterly Dividend 7% to $0.20, Payable Feb. 16 to ..
MT
01/13APOGEE ENTERPRISES  : Announces Seven Percent Increase to Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/07APOGEE ENTERPRISES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/05APOGEE ENTERPRISES  : Reports Grant of Inducement Award
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Apogee Enterprises Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020APOGEE ENTERPRISES  : Taps Ty Silberhorn for CEO
MT
2020APOGEE ENTERPRISES  : Appoints Ty R. Silberhorn as CEO
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 232 M - -
Net income 2021 72,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 89,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 069 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,00 $
Last Close Price 40,84 $
Spread / Highest target 5,29%
Spread / Average Target -9,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ty R. Silberhorn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nisheet Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald A. Nolan Non-Executive Chairman
Bernard P. Aldrich Independent Director
Patricia K. Wagner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC.29.77%1 107
ASSA ABLOY AB17.04%30 900
SAINT-GOBAIN28.93%30 747
MASCO CORPORATION3.80%14 781
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED15.01%13 162
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.6.57%12 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ