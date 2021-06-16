Apollo Bancorp : 2021 Second Quarter Dividend

Contact: Nelson L. Person
Apollo, PA-June 16, 2021: Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: APLO), the parent company of Apollo Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.53 per share to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021 and payable on July 1, 2021.
Apollo Bancorp, Inc. common stock is traded Over-the-Counter on OTC Pink under the symbol APLO. Recent trades and current bid-ask prices may be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com
Apollo Trust Company operates six banking locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley and a loan office in the Fox Chapel area of Pittsburgh. It also provides fiduciary services and investment management.
More information is available at the Company's website: www.apollotrust.com
