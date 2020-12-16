Log in
APOLLO BANCORP, INC.

Apollo Bancorp : 2020 Fourth Quarter Dividend

12/16/2020
Contact: Nelson L. Person
President & CEO
Tel. (724) 478-6101

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Apollo, PA-December 16, 2020: Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: APLO), the parent company of Apollo Trust Company, declared a cash dividend increase of 2.0% on its common stock. The increase will result in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 and payable on December 18, 2020.

President & CEO Nelson L. Person commented, 'We continue to reward our loyal shareholders with another dividend increase this year. This is the eleventh consecutive year the dividend was increased.'

Apollo Bancorp, Inc. common stock is traded Over-the-Counter on OTC Pink under the symbol APLO. Recent trades and current bid-ask prices may be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com.

Apollo Trust Company operates six banking locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley and a loan office in the Fox Chapel area of Pittsburgh. It also provides fiduciary services and investment management.

More information is available at the Company's website: www.apollotrust.com

Disclaimer

Apollo Bancorp Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 13:38:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,92 M - -
Net income 2019 2,08 M - -
Net Debt 2019 11,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,72x
Yield 2019 5,24%
Capitalization 22,3 M 22,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,27x
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nelson L. Person President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara R. Calizzi Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Robert B. Kastan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Kirk S. Montgomery Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John C. Dormire Director
