Apollo Bancorp : 2020 Fourth Quarter Dividend

Apollo, PA-December 16, 2020: Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: APLO), the parent company of Apollo Trust Company, declared a cash dividend increase of 2.0% on its common stock. The increase will result in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 and payable on December 18, 2020.

President & CEO Nelson L. Person commented, 'We continue to reward our loyal shareholders with another dividend increase this year. This is the eleventh consecutive year the dividend was increased.'

Apollo Bancorp, Inc. common stock is traded Over-the-Counter on OTC Pink under the symbol APLO. Recent trades and current bid-ask prices may be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com.

Apollo Trust Company operates six banking locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley and a loan office in the Fox Chapel area of Pittsburgh. It also provides fiduciary services and investment management.

