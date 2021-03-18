Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Apollo Bancorp, Inc.    APLO

APOLLO BANCORP, INC.

(APLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Bancorp : 2021 First Quarter Dividend and 2020 Annual Report

03/18/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contact: Nelson L. Person
President & CEO
Tel. (724) 478-6101

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Apollo, PA-March 17, 2021: Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: APLO), the parent company of Apollo Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.53 per share to shareholders of record on March 16, 2021 and payable on April 1, 2021.

Apollo Bancorp, Inc. common stock is traded Over-the-Counter on OTC Pink under the symbol APLO. Recent trades and current bid-ask prices may be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com

Apollo Trust Company operates six banking locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley and a loan office in the Fox Chapel area of Pittsburgh. It also provides fiduciary services and investment management.

Separately, the 2020 Annual Report is now available for review at the Company's website: www.apollotrust.com/investor-relations/2020-annual-report

Disclaimer

Apollo Bancorp Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APOLLO BANCORP, INC.
06:42aAPOLLO BANCORP  : 2021 First Quarter Dividend and 2020 Annual Report
PU
01/20APOLLO BANCORP  : 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings
PU
2020APOLLO BANCORP  : 2020 Fourth Quarter Dividend
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,92 M - -
Net income 2019 2,08 M - -
Net Debt 2019 11,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,72x
Yield 2019 5,24%
Capitalization 22,1 M 22,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,27x
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart APOLLO BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nelson L. Person President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Kastan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Kirk S. Montgomery Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Barbara R. Calizzi Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Julia M. Holmes Compliance Officer & Assistant Secretary
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ