Apollo Bancorp : 2021 First Quarter Dividend and 2020 Annual Report

Contact: Nelson L. Person

President & CEO

Tel. (724) 478-6101

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Apollo, PA-March 17, 2021: Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: APLO), the parent company of Apollo Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.53 per share to shareholders of record on March 16, 2021 and payable on April 1, 2021.

Apollo Bancorp, Inc. common stock is traded Over-the-Counter on OTC Pink under the symbol APLO. Recent trades and current bid-ask prices may be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com

Apollo Trust Company operates six banking locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley and a loan office in the Fox Chapel area of Pittsburgh. It also provides fiduciary services and investment management.

Separately, the 2020 Annual Report is now available for review at the Company's website: www.apollotrust.com/investor-relations/2020-annual-report