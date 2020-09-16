Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.    ARI

APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

(ARI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock, which is payable on October 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2020. 

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.  The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $414 billion of assets under management at June 30, 2020.  

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: macro- and micro-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or treat its impact; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources; market trends in the Company’s industry, interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets or the general economy; the timing and amounts of expected future fundings of unfunded commitments;  the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Company’s ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:  Hilary Ginsberg
  Investor Relations
  (212) 822-0767

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.
05:42pAPOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANC : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
AQ
05:42pApollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock D..
GL
07/31APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/30APOLLO COMMERICAL FINANCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
07/30Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Resul..
GL
07/07APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
07/07Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarte..
GL
06/29APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/16Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 288 M - -
Net income 2020 35,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 16,2%
Capitalization 1 325 M 1 325 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,25 $
Last Close Price 8,97 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart A. Rothstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jai Agarwal Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Eric Lurie Press Independent Director
Michael E. Salvati Independent Director
Mark C. Biderman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.-50.96%1 325
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.32%10 465
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-17.36%8 055
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-37.09%4 449
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-36.38%3 415
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-49.60%3 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group