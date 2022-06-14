Log in
    ARI   US03762U1051

APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

(ARI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
10.09 USD   -3.72%
04:16pApollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
GL
06/13APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

06/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock, which is payable on July 15, 2022 to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2022.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $513 billion of assets under management at March 31, 2022.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apollocref.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: macro- and micro-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or treat its impact; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources; market trends in the Company’s industry, interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets or the general economy; the timing and amounts of expected future fundings of unfunded commitments; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Company’s ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Hilary Ginsberg
Investor Relations
(212) 822-0767

