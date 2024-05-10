Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Investor Presentation
May 2024
Unless otherwise noted, information as of March 31, 2024.
Confidential and Proprietary - Not for distribution, in whole or in part, without the express written consent of Apollo Global Management, Inc.
It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the investments shown in this document.
Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond management's control. These forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.'s (the "Company," "ARI," "we," "us" and "our") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this presentation, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: higher interest rates and inflation; market trends in our industry, real estate values, the debt securities markets or the general economy; ARI's business and investment strategy; ARI's operating results; ARI's ability to obtain and maintain financing arrangements; the timing and amounts of expected future fundings of unfunded commitments; and the return on equity, the yield on investments and risks associated with investing in real estate assets including changes in business conditions and the general economy.
The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to ARI. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to ARI. Some of these factors are described under "Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in ARI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If a change occurs, ARI's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in ARI's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for management to predict those events or how they may affect ARI. Except as required by law, ARI is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation contains information regarding ARI's financial results that is calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), including Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings per share. Please refer to page 21 for a definition of "Distributable Earnings" and the reconciliation of the applicable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures set forth on page 21.
This presentation may contain statistics and other data that in some cases has been obtained from or compiled from information made available by third-party service providers. ARI makes no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, with respect to the accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of such information.
Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future returns.
Index performance and yield data are shown for illustrative purposes only and have limitations when used for comparison or for other purposes due to, among other matters, volatility, credit or other factors (such as number and types of securities). Indices are unmanaged, do not charge any fees or expenses, assume reinvestment of income and do not employ special investment techniques such as leveraging or short selling. No such index is indicative of the future results of any investment by ARI.
Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this presentation to "Apollo" refer to Apollo Global Management, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, and references in this presentation to the "Manager" refer to ACREFI Management, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc.
2
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is a LEADING COMMERCIAL
MORTGAGE REIT focused on originating SENIOR MORTGAGES and
SUBORDINATE LOANS collateralized by a variety of property types and geographies
throughout the UNITED STATES, the UNITED KINGDOM and WESTERN EUROPE.
$23B
Total Capital
$8.3B
Global CRE
$1.5B
Equity Market
14%
Dividend
Deployed
Debt
Since 2009
Portfolio
Capitalization1
Yield1
See footnotes on page 21
3
A History of Success Centered on Four Key Factors
ARI has a Reputation as an Innovative, Creative Global CRE Debt Provider
1
2
3
4
APOLLO2
DIFFERENTIATED
STABLE AND DIVERSE
PRUDENT BALANCE
SPONSORSHIP
ORIGINATION & ASSET
PORTFOLIO
SHEET MANAGEMENT
MANAGEMENT
PLATFORM
High-growth global alternative
"First-call" relationships in U.S.
$8.3B portfolio of loans secured
Conservative leverage at 3.3x
asset manager with ~$671B of
and Western Europe
by properties in U.S. and
debt to equity5
AUM3
Ability to underwrite and
European gateway cities
Proven ability to access
Integrated asset management
structure complex transactions
Institutional quality properties
diversified capital sources
platform with a focus on three
Capability to partner with other
Focus on senior loans
$368 million of unencumbered
strategies - Equity, Credit and
Apollo vehicles to participate in
Weighted average portfolio
real estate assets6
Real Assets
larger loans
loan-to-value4,8 of 57%
No corporate debt maturities
42 CRE debt investment
Experienced, cycle-tested
99% of the loans in the portfolio
until 2026
professionals in 4 global offices
leadership team
are floating-rate
$81B of capital deployed
through CRE debt platform;
$23B for ARI
See footnotes and definition on page 21
4
Differentiated Origination and Asset Management Platform
ARI benefits from being part of Apollo's leading global CRE debt franchise
PREMIER GLOBAL ASSET MANAGER
Market intelligence, asset level insight and information sharing across a global platform with $671B of AUM and over 2,000 employees
CO-ORIGINATION CAPABILITIES
Ability to partner with other Apollo capital to participate in larger loans and diversify risk
LEADING
ORIGINATION
PLATFORM
42 investment professionals in 4 global offices with "first-call" relationships across brokers, sponsors, owners and operators
CAPITAL MARKETS ACCESS AND EXPERTISE
Strong relationships with global banks and demonstrated access to capital across debt and equity markets
5
Loan Portfolio Overview
Number of Loans
49
W/A Remaining Fully-Extended
Term8,9
2.3 Years
Carrying Value
$8.3 billion
W/A Portfolio Risk Rating8
3.0
W/A Unlevered All-in Yield
on Loan Portfolio7,a
9.1%
W/A Portfolio Loan-to-Value8,b
57%
Collateral Diversification
Origination Vintage8
Industrial
Otherc
9%
Hotel
$2,744
3%
Healthcare
24%
$2,256
6%
Mixed Use
$1,459
8%
Residential
$451
$643
Office
$418
13%
$99
$240
20%
$8
Retail d
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
17%
- Excludes benefit of forward points on currency hedges related to loans denominated in currencies other than USD
- Weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") reflects the LTV at the time the loan was originated; excludes risk-rated 5 loans
- Other property types include Pubs (3%), Parking Garages (2%), Caravan Parks (2%) and Urban Predevelopment (2%)
- Retail property types include : Outlet Center (6%), Retail Distribution Warehouse (5%), Urban Retail (3%), and Lifestyle Center (3%) See footnotes on page 21
Loan Position
Subordinate
4%
First
Mortgage
96%
Private and Confidential
6
Loan Portfolio Overview (cont'd)
($ in mm)
United
New
Other
Total 10
Property Type
Kingdom
York City
Europe
Southeast
Midwest
West
Northeast
Otherb
Hotel
$194 / 2%
$140 / 2%
$713 / 9%
$368 / 4%
$57 / 1%
$338 / 4%
$9 / 0%
$159 / 2%
$1,979 / 24%
Office
506
/ 6%
459 / 6%
485 / 6%
-
185 / 2%
-
-
-
1,635 / 20%
Retail
885 / 11%
250 / 3%
35 / 0%
14 / 0%
99 / 1%
77 / 1%
-
34 / 0%
1,394 / 17%
Residential
226
/ 3%
606 / 7%
-
15 / 0%
83 / 1%
70 / 1%
25 / 0%
73 / 1%
1,099 / 13%
Mixed Use
555
/ 7%
141 / 2%
-
-
-
-
-
-
696 / 8%
Healthcare
159
/ 2%
-
-
-
-
-
345 / 4%
-
504 / 6%
Industrial
-
-
276 / 3%
-
-
-
-
-
276 / 3%
Othera
412
/ 5%
-
-
140 / 2%
94 / 1%
-
29 / 0%
58 / 1%
734 / 9%
Total10,11
$2,938 / 35%
$1,597 / 19%
$1,509 / 18%
$537 / 7%
$519 / 6%
$485 / 6%
$409 / 5%
$324 / 4%
$8,318 / 100%
General CECL Reserve
($33)
Carrying value, net10
$8,286
Collateral Diversification
Northeast
Sweden
5%
3%
Midwest
United
New York
Kingdom
6%
City
35%
West
19%
Germany
6%
7%
Spain
Southeast
4%
Italy
7%
3%
a) Other property types include Pubs (3%), Parking Garages (2%), Caravan Parks (2%) and Urban Predevelopment (2%) b) Other geographies include Southwest (2%), Mid-Atlantic (1%), and Other (1%)
Note: Map does not show locations where percentages are 2% or lowerPrivate and Confidential 7 See footnotes on page 21
Office Loan Portfolio Overview
Number of Loans a
10 Loans
Carrying Value c
$1.6 Billion
First Mortgage
99%
W/A Loan-to-Value8,b
51%
W/A Risk Rating8
2.8
Loans with 3rd Party
Subordinate Debt
3 Loans
Largest commitment 100%
leased to credit tenant d
$635 million
Origination Vintage8
Location8
Fully Extended Maturities8,9
$835
$491
$390
Chicago, IL
11%
New York City
28%
60%
Europe
London, UK
31%
$576
$433
$402
$332
$215
$174
$215
$216
$344
$8
$78
$109
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
US Originations
European Originations
40%
United States
Berlin,
Various,Germany
Germany Milan, Italy 13%
7% 10%
$333
$324
$8
$100
$244
$216
$78
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
US Maturities
European Maturities
a)
Includes one loan secured by a portfolio which includes office, industrial, and retail property types located in various cities across Germany
b)
Weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") reflects the LTV at the time the loan was originated
c)
Gross of General CECL Allowance
d)
Portfolio includes a £263 million13 ($332 million13 in USD) first mortgage secured by an office redevelopment property in London which is 100% leased by a credit tenant for a 20-year term
Private and Confidential
8
Note: Location chart does not show locations where percentages are 2% or lower
See footnotes on page 21
Capital Structure Overview
Capital Structure Composition
($ in mm)
$5,610 (61%)
Secured Debt Arragementsa,b,c
Conservative Capital Management Strategy
No Corporate Debt
~70% Weighted Average Available
Maturities until May 2026
Advance Ratee
3.3x Debt to Equity Ratio5
1.3x Fixed Charge Coverage12
Corporate Debt Maturities
Debt Related to Real Estate Owned
$165
(2%)
Term
Senior
$1,267
Loan B
Secured
$767 (8%)
Notes
(14%)
$500 (6%)
$169
(2%)
Preferred Stock
$1,931 (21%)
Common Equity Book Valued
Term Loan
$476
$0 $0
2024 2025 2026
Senior Notes
$500
Term Loan
$291
$0
2027 2028 2029
a)
Weighted-average rates of applicable benchmark rates and credit spread adjustments plus spreads of USD: +2.64% / GBP: +2.25% / EUR: +1.86% / SEK: +1.50%
b)
Our secured credit facilities do not contain capital markets-basedmark-to-market provisions
c)
Consists of nine secured credit facility counterparties, one revolving credit facility and one private securitization
d)
Reflects book value per share (excluding General CECL Allowance and depreciation) of $13.59 multiplied by shares of common stock outstanding March 31, 2024
e)
Based on maximum available advance rates across secured debt counterparties
See footnotes on page 21
Private and Confidential
9
Continued Tailwinds from Elevated Base Interest Rates
Predominately floating rate portfolio with low leverage and global geographic diversification
NET INTEREST INCOME SENSITIVITY TO BENCHMARK RATES13,A
Benchmark Rates
Index
Mar-31
SOFR 1M
5.33%
EURIBOR
3.89%
SONIA ON
5.19%
Net Interest Income Per Share
+$0.03
+$0.02
+$0.01 +$0.01 +$0.01
-$0.00
-$0.01
+$0.00
-$0.01
-$0.01
-$0.02
-$0.03
-0.50%
-0.25%
Change in Benchmark Rate 0.25%
0.50%
USD
GBP
EUR
Note: Assumes future financing, in certain cases, against mortgages that are not currently financed. There is no assurance such future financing against mortgages that are not currently financed will occur
a)
Net of expected secured credit facility advances
Private and Confidential
10
b)
Reflects incremental increases in respective benchmark rates as of March 31, 2024 (SOFR 1 month: 5.33%, EURIBOR 3.89% and SONIA ON: 5.19% adjusted for compounding)
See footnotes on page 21
