Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Apollo Consolidated Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOP   AU000000AOP2

APOLLO CONSOLIDATED LIMITED

(AOP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/22
0.65 AUD   -0.76%
03:41aApollo Consolidated Advances Drilling at Rebecca Gold Project
MT
03:39aAPOLLO CONSOLIDATED : Appendices 3X (x3) and 3Z (x2)
PU
11/22APOLLO CONSOLIDATED : Rebecca Drilling Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Consolidated : Appendices 3X (x3) and 3Z (x2)

11/23/2021 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Apollo Consolidated Ltd

ABN: 13 102 084 91

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Vassie

Date of appointment

19 November 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Nil*

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

n/a

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Apollo Consolidated Ltd

ABN: 13 102 084 91

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Zeptner

Date of appointment

19 November 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Nil*

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

n/a

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Apollo Consolidated Ltd

ABN: 13 102 084 91

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tim Manners

Date of appointment

19 November 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apollo Consolidated Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APOLLO CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
03:41aApollo Consolidated Advances Drilling at Rebecca Gold Project
MT
03:39aAPOLLO CONSOLIDATED : Appendices 3X (x3) and 3Z (x2)
PU
11/22APOLLO CONSOLIDATED : Rebecca Drilling Update
PU
11/21Apollo Consolidated Limited Announces Director Changes
CI
11/18APOLLO CONSOLIDATED : Target's Statement - Gold Road Offer
PU
11/15Ramelius Acquires Control of Apollo Consolidated
AQ
11/12Target's Statement - Ramelius Offer
PU
11/12Ramelius Resources Urges Apollo Consolidated Shareholders to Accept Offer After Getting..
MT
11/10Ramelius Resources Limited - Update on Takeover of Apollo Consolidated
AQ
10/21Apollo Consolidated Limited Provides Rebecca Drilling Update
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 13,7 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
Net cash 2021 36,6 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 190 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 655x
EV / Sales 2021 1 090x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart APOLLO CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apollo Consolidated Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Castleden Managing Director & Executive Director
Roger Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Gherghetta Non-Executive Director
Anthony P. James Non-Executive Director
Alexander James Neuling Joint-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO CONSOLIDATED LIMITED109.68%137
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.58%44 505
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.34%35 263
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-1.87%26 902
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.92%19 438
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.43%14 403