Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.    APEN

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.

(APEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Endosurgery : to Present at HC Wainwright Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 11:55pm EDT
Print Release
September 11, 2020 Apollo Endosurgery to Present at HC Wainwright Conference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ('Apollo') (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that it will present at the HC Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Todd Newton, CEO, and Stefanie Cavanaugh, CFO, will be presenting and available for one-on-one investor meetings.

Institutional and other qualified investors may request one-on-one meetings via HC Wainwright & Co. if they have an existing relationship, or by contacting Apollo 's investor relations, Matt Kreps of Darrow Associates, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal complications to the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'APEN'. For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Contacts:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Stefanie Cavanaugh, 512-279-5100
investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605794/Apollo-Endosurgery-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-Conference

News powered by iR Direct -
Copyright © 2020 Issuer Direct Corporation.
All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 03:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
09/24APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : to Present at HC Wainwright Conference
PU
09/24APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference
PU
08/28APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
08/04APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/04APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
07/22APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results o..
AQ
07/01APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8..
AQ
05/22APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/04APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -31,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,9 M 33,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 1,43 $
Spread / Highest target 459%
Spread / Average Target 250%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
K. Todd Newton Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Barr Chairman
John Molesphini Executive Vice President-Operations
Stefanie Cavanaugh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Christopher J. Gostout Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.-49.82%33
MASIMO CORPORATION37.67%11 957
NOVOCURE LIMITED25.68%10 707
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-2.34%7 632
GETINGE AB9.20%5 766
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.61.56%4 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group