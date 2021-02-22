Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.    APEN

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.

(APEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Endosurgery : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

02/22/2021 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Print Release

Apollo Endosurgery to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021 February 22, 2021

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ('Apollo') (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in next-generation minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Apollo will host a conference call at 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-973-528-0011. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.apolloendo.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Apollo's website, www.apolloendo.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on next-generation, minimally invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal defect repairs to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon, and the X-Tack™ Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol 'APEN'. For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, the Company's liquidity position, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the advancement of Apollo products; development of enhancements to Apollo's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of Apollo's products; the execution of Apollo's gross margin improvement projects; the ability to collect future payments from ReShape; statements relating to the availability of cash for Apollo's future operations; and Apollo's ability to support the adoption of its products and broaden its product portfolio as well as other factors detailed in Apollo's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo's website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Disclosure Information

Apollo uses the investor relations section of its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor Apollo's investor relations website in addition to following Apollo's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contact:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Stefanie Cavanaugh, 512-279-5100
investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631178/Apollo-Endosurgery-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Financial-Results-on-February-25-2021

News powered by iR Direct -
Copyright © 2021 Issuer Direct Corporation.
All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
04:37pAPOLLO ENDOSURGERY : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Resul..
PU
02/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Prolonged with Purchase of Apollo Endosurgery Sh..
MT
02/08APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : Appoints Charles McKhann Chief Executive
MT
02/08APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : Announces CEO Transition
PU
02/05INSIDER TRENDS : Apollo Endosurgery Insider 90-Day Buying Trend Prolonged with P..
MT
01/05APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : to Present at HC Wainwright Bioconnect Conference
PU
2020AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Tlry, apen. glsi
MT
2020MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Tlry, apha, apen, glsi
MT
2020APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : Gets FDA Clearance For the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -25,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
K. Todd Newton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefanie Cavanaugh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
John R. Barr Chairman
Christopher J. Gostout Chief Medical Officer
Tiffanie Gilbreth Vice President-Clinical & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.42.65%125
NOVOCURE LIMITED9.90%19 359
MASIMO CORPORATION-3.36%14 279
PENUMBRA, INC.60.11%10 174
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-12.88%8 324
GETINGE AB17.39%7 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ