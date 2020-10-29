Apollo Endosurgery : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

Print Release

October 29, 2020 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ('Apollo') (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the U.S. stock markets close.

Apollo will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-785-424-1667. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.apolloendo.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Apollo's website, www.apolloendo.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal complications to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'APEN'. For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Contacts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Stefanie Cavanaugh, 512-279-5100

investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

