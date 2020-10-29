Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.    APEN

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.

(APEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Endosurgery : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:55pm EDT
Print Release
October 29, 2020 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ('Apollo') (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the U.S. stock markets close.

Apollo will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-785-424-1667. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.apolloendo.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Apollo's website, www.apolloendo.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal complications to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'APEN'. For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Contacts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Stefanie Cavanaugh, 512-279-5100
investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/613175/Apollo-Endosurgery-Inc-to-Report-Third-Quarter-2020-Results-on-November-5-2020

News powered by iR Direct -
Copyright © 2020 Issuer Direct Corporation.
All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 20:54:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
04:55pAPOLLO ENDOSURGERY : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
PU
10/09APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
09/28APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/25APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : to Present at HC Wainwright Conference
PU
09/25APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference
PU
08/28APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
08/04APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/04APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
07/22APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results o..
AQ
07/01APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,4 M 42,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 1,79 $
Spread / Highest target 347%
Spread / Average Target 179%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
K. Todd Newton Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Barr Chairman
John Molesphini Executive Vice President-Operations
Stefanie Cavanaugh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Christopher J. Gostout Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.-37.19%42
MASIMO CORPORATION47.79%12 861
NOVOCURE LIMITED36.93%11 665
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.2.03%8 107
GETINGE AB1.09%5 418
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.57.14%4 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group