  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APEN   US03767D1081

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.

(APEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:40 2022-11-29 am EST
9.810 USD   +63.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Boston Scientific to buy Apollo Endosurgery for $417 million

11/29/2022 | 07:35am EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corporation said on Tuesday it will buy medical technology firm Apollo Endosurgery Inc for $417 million to expand its portfolio of gastric devices.

With debt, the deal is valued at about $615 million.

The offer of $10 per share in cash for Apollo Endosurgery represents a premium of nearly 67% to the stock's last close. Its shares were up 63% in premarket trading.

Apollo Endosurgery makes devices used in surgeries to manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. 0.00% 6 Delayed Quote.-28.83%
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION -0.82% 43.79 Delayed Quote.3.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,00 $
Average target price 12,60 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles S. McKhann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey G. Black Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
John R. Barr Chairman
Christopher J. Gostout Chief Medical Officer
Tiffanie Gilbreth Vice President-Clinical & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC.-28.83%250
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.44.27%9 298
PENUMBRA, INC.-31.07%7 522
MASIMO CORPORATION-51.51%7 462
NOVOCURE LIMITED-6.69%7 353
GETINGE AB-40.39%6 111