Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is among a group of financial firms in talks to take a stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (SWX:CSGN)?s revamped investment bank, people familiar with the matter said. Credit Suisse said in the year 2022 that it would carve out the advisory part of its investment-banking operation into a new entity under the resurrected CS First Boston brand following a string of scandals. The bank said it would raise outside capital to launch the new entity, which it hopes to list in a separate initial public offering eventually.

The talks with Apollo are continuing and could fall still apart. An investment in CS First Boston would represent another level of commitment from Apollo, which had previously agreed to take over Credit Suisse?s securitized-products group, which packages and resells debt. The size of the potential stake couldn?t be learned.

Credit Suisse said in the year 2022 that it had secured $500 million from an unnamed investor, and Chairman Axel Lehmann said in December a few offers were on the table to help finance CS First Boston?s leveraged-finance business. The CS First Boston spinoff, based in New York, offers Credit Suisse a chance to revive a troubled unit and smooth out the volatility of its earnings, bank executives say. Some employees who might have left said they are staying to see if Michael Klein, CS First Boston?s Chief Executive Officer designate and a veteran deal maker, can pull the division out of a slump.

The revived CS First Boston will focus on parts of the investment-banking business that require less capital, such as advising companies on mergers and acquisitions. Credit Suisse has said it would keep some markets-trading businesses to assist its wealthy clients, divest the securitized-products division to Apollo and move other businesses to a noncore unit. Bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co.

is also considering taking a stake in the securitized-products business, people familiar with the matter said.