Certain Common Stock of ADT Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-MAY-2024.

Certain Common Stock of ADT Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-MAY-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 6-MAR-2024 to 6-MAY-2024.



Details:

The company directors and officers and the selling stockholders have agreed that, without the prior written consent of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC or Barclays Capital Inc., they will not offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of Common Stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of Common Stock, during the period ending 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement