Certain Common Stock of TD SYNNEX Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023.

Certain Common Stock of TD SYNNEX Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 10-OCT-2023 to 10-DEC-2023.



Details:

All of our executive officers and directors have agreed with the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions, not to dispose of or hedge any of their common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of common stock during the period from the date of this prospectus supplement continuing through the date 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, except with the prior written consent of one of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.