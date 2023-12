Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a global alternative asset manager, which offers asset management and retirement services solutions. The Company's asset management business is engaged in raising, investing and managing funds, accounts and other vehicles, on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The asset management business is focused on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid and equity. It operates the yield franchise that spans the full financing universe across private and public markets. Its hybrid strategies provide companies, financial sponsors and intermediaries with capital solutions responsive to their needs. Its equity franchise supports management teams, business transformation and growth under its funds? ownership. The Company's retirement services business is operated by Athene, which provides a suite of retirement savings products and acts as a solutions provider to institutions.