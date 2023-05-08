Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
News
Summary
APO
US03769M1062
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
(APO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:06:24 2023-05-08 pm EDT
61.38
USD
+5.75%
01:16p
Apollo Global Management Participating In A Bid To Acquire Cryptocurrency Lender Celsius- CoinDesk
RE
01:16p
Apollo global management participating in a bid to acquire cryp…
RE
09:57a
Braskem Shares Jump 15.7% After Shareholder Receives Bid
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT PARTICIPATING IN A BID TO ACQUIRE CRYP…
05/08/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT PARTICIPATING IN A BID TO ACQUIRE CRYPTOCURRENCY LENDER CELSIUS- COINDESK
© Reuters 2023
All news about APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
01:16p
Apollo Global Management Participating In A Bid To Acquire Cryptocurrency Lender Celsiu..
RE
01:16p
Apollo global management participating in a bid to acquire cryp…
RE
09:57a
Braskem Shares Jump 15.7% After Shareholder Receives Bid
DJ
08:25a
Fitch Places Arconic on RWN Following Apollo Acquisition Announcement
AQ
05/07
Apollo Global Management : 1Q'23 Apollo Global Management, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
05/06
Abu Dhabi National, Apollo Reportedly Offer $7.6 Billion for Braskem
CI
05/05
Energy Surges as Bank-Failure Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05/05
ADRs End Higher, Braskem and Adidas Trade Actively
DJ
05/05
Sector Update: Energy
MT
05/05
Braskem Shares Soar 26.2% After Report of Abu Dhabi State Oil Company Joining Apollo Ta..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
08:25a
Fitch Places Arconic on RWN Following Apollo Acquisition Announcement
AQ
04/18
Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Apollo Global Management's Price Target to $84 From $88,..
MT
04/17
UBS Adjusts Apollo Global Management Price Target to $69 From $72, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
3 080 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
3 709 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
2,85%
Capitalization
34 542 M
34 542 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
12,4x
EV / Sales 2024
12,0x
Nbr of Employees
2 450
Free-Float
57,6%
More Financials
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
60,53 $
Average target price
75,17 $
Spread / Average Target
24,2%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Marc Jeffrey Rowan
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Kelly
Chief Financial Officer
Walter Joseph Clayton
Non-Executive Chairman
Pamela J. Joyner
Independent Director
Marc A. Beilinson
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
-9.01%
34 542
BLACKROCK, INC.
-9.05%
96 519
UBS GROUP AG
1.13%
58 331
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
-9.56%
32 489
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
-6.48%
30 335
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.
-1.46%
24 135
More Results
