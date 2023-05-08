Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apollo Global Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APO   US03769M1062

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:06:24 2023-05-08 pm EDT
61.38 USD   +5.75%
01:16pApollo Global Management Participating In A Bid To Acquire Cryptocurrency Lender Celsius- CoinDesk
RE
01:16pApollo global management participating in a bid to acquire cryp…
RE
09:57aBraskem Shares Jump 15.7% After Shareholder Receives Bid
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT PARTICIPATING IN A BID TO ACQUIRE CRYP…

05/08/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT PARTICIPATING IN A BID TO ACQUIRE CRYPTOCURRENCY LENDER CELSIUS- COINDESK


© Reuters 2023
All news about APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
01:16pApollo Global Management Participating In A Bid To Acquire Cryptocurrency Lender Celsiu..
RE
01:16pApollo global management participating in a bid to acquire cryp…
RE
09:57aBraskem Shares Jump 15.7% After Shareholder Receives Bid
DJ
08:25aFitch Places Arconic on RWN Following Apollo Acquisition Announcement
AQ
05/07Apollo Global Management : 1Q'23 Apollo Global Management, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
05/06Abu Dhabi National, Apollo Reportedly Offer $7.6 Billion for Braskem
CI
05/05Energy Surges as Bank-Failure Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05/05ADRs End Higher, Braskem and Adidas Trade Actively
DJ
05/05Sector Update: Energy
MT
05/05Braskem Shares Soar 26.2% After Report of Abu Dhabi State Oil Company Joining Apollo Ta..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 080 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 3 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 34 542 M 34 542 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
EV / Sales 2024 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 60,53 $
Average target price 75,17 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Marc Jeffrey Rowan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Walter Joseph Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Pamela J. Joyner Independent Director
Marc A. Beilinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.01%34 542
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.05%96 519
UBS GROUP AG1.13%58 331
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.56%32 489
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-6.48%30 335
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-1.46%24 135
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer