Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apollo Global Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APO   US03769M1062

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apollo Appoints Jessica Bibliowicz to Board of Directors

03/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the appointment of Jessica Bibliowicz to the Apollo Global Management, Inc. board of directors, effective March 31, 2022, and to its audit committee. With this addition, the Apollo Global Management, Inc. board of directors will increase to 17 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

Ms. Bibliowicz is a successful entrepreneur and organizational leader within financial services with more than 30 years of experience with public and private companies. Notably, she became president and CEO of National Financial Partners (“NFP”), a leading provider of benefits, insurance and asset management services, in 1999 and Chairman of the company’s Board in 2003, and took the company public later that year. She continued to serve in both roles until NFP was acquired in 2013. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bibliowicz held senior management positions at Prudential Mutual Funds and Smith Barney Mutual Funds. She is a member of the Board of Prudential Insurance Funds and previously served on the Board of Directors for Sotheby’s until it went private in 2019.

Ms. Bibliowicz has served on the Board of Fellows of Weill Cornell Medicine for more than 15 years and is currently Chair. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of Cornell University and the Board of Trustees of New York-Presbyterian.

“Our commitment to expanding and enhancing our deeply experienced board to constitute a diverse range of perspectives and expertise across our business has been a key part of Apollo’s continued evolution, and we are pleased to welcome Jessica to our board,” said Apollo CEO Marc Rowan. “I am confident that her entrepreneurial mindset, financial experience and keen insight developed over decades of leadership will prove to be valuable to our firm and our stakeholders.”

Jay Clayton, non-executive chair of the board, added, “Apollo has successfully executed on its strategy to implement best-in-class corporate governance and Jessica, with her tremendous experience and perspective, will add to the strength of our board. I look forward to working closely with Jessica as we continue to deliver for our clients and shareholders.”

“I am honored to be joining Apollo’s board and am excited about the opportunity to serve alongside such a talented group of directors,” said Ms. Bibliowicz. “I have spent my career building, leading and supporting forward-looking, innovative financial services companies with a focus on creating long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders, and I look forward to continuing this work at Apollo.”

This appointment continues to solidify the corporate governance enhancements undertaken by the firm. Apollo has completed its transition to a simplified, transparent corporate structure with a single class of common stock and “one share/one vote” structure.

Ms. Bibliowicz has also been appointed to the board of directors and audit committee of Apollo Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., effective March 31, 2022.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $498 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

For Media:

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
08:01aApollo Appoints Jessica Bibliowicz to Board of Directors
GL
03/25CVC, other funds circle Telecom Italia's service arm - sources
RE
03/24CORRECTION : --Street Color: Apollo Reportedly Lining Up Banks to Fund GBP6 Bln Purchase o..
MT
03/24APOLLO REPORTEDLY LINING UP BANKS TO : Sky News
MT
03/24Apollo European Principal Finance Completes Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition from ENPA..
GL
03/21Apollo Infrastructure fund buys 49% stake in Spain's Primafrio
RE
03/21Apollo to Invest in European Logistics Business Primafrio
MT
03/21Apollo Infrastructure agrees to invest in Primafrio to accelerate infrastructure expans..
AQ
03/21Pantheon Infrastructure to Make $48 Million Investment in European Transport, Logistics..
MT
03/21Primafrio, S.L. announced that it expects to receive funding from Apollo Global Managem..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 548 M - -
Net income 2022 3 453 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 36 088 M 36 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 153
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 63,21 $
Average target price 86,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Jeffrey Rowan Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Suydam President, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Martin Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Walter Joseph Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Pamela J. Joyner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.71%36 088
BLACKROCK, INC.-18.10%114 014
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-6.27%89 611
UBS GROUP AG8.47%64 792
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.59%42 381
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.13%34 401