  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apollo Global Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APO   US03769M1062

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-04
61.40 USD   -1.19%
09:15aApollo Global Management : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
09:10aApollo Global Management, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06Apollo to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apollo Global Management : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

04/07/2023 | 09:15am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 7, 2023

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-41197 86-3155788
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

9 West 57th Street, 42nd Floor

New York, New York10019

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(212) 515-3200

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock APO New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 7, 2023, Athene Holding Ltd. ("AHL"), a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("AGM"), made available a presentation on AHL's website titled "Overview of Athene's Corporate Structure."

The information included under this Item 7.01, "Regulation FD Disclosure" of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished. As such, the information herein shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

Date: April 7, 2023

By: /s/ John J. Suydam
John J. Suydam
Chief Legal Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Apollo Global Management Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 13:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
09:15aApollo Global Management : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
09:10aApollo Global Management, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
04/06Apollo to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2023
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 124 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 3 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 34 736 M 34 736 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
EV / Sales 2024 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 60,87 $
Average target price 76,17 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Managers and Directors
Marc Jeffrey Rowan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Walter Joseph Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Pamela J. Joyner Independent Director
Marc A. Beilinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.75%34 736
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.37%98 615
UBS GROUP AG8.86%64 354
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.41%35 865
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.51%31 263
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.55%25 625
