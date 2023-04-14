Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apollo Global Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APO   US03769M1062

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-12
64.80 USD   +3.55%
05:37pApollo Global Management : Tenth Supplemental Indenture - Form 8-K
PU
05:08pApollo Global Management, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13Oppenheimer Raises Apollo Global Management's Price Target to $79 From $73, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apollo Global Management : Tenth Supplemental Indenture - Form 8-K

04/14/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 14, 2023

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-41197 86-3155788

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

9 West 57th Street, 42nd Floor
New York, New York10019
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(212)515-3200

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock APO New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events.

Tenth Supplemental Indenture

On April 14, 2023, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Company") and Apollo Asset Management, Inc., a direct subsidiary of the Company ("AAM", and together with the Company, the "New Guarantors") entered into a tenth supplemental indenture (the "Tenth Supplemental Indenture") to the Indenture dated as of May 30, 2014, as previously supplemented on May 30, 2014, January 30, 2015, February 1, 2016, May 27, 2016, April 13, 2017, March 15, 2018, February 7, 2019, June 11, 2019, and June 5, 2020, among (i) Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., an indirect subsidiary of the Company (the "Issuer"), (ii) the guarantors party thereto (collectively the "Existing Guarantors"), and (iii) Computershare Trust Company, National Association (f/k/a Wells Fargo Bank, National Association), as trustee (the "Trustee").

Pursuant to the Tenth Supplemental Indenture, each New Guarantor agreed to fully and unconditionally, jointly and severally, with the Existing Guarantors, guarantee the Issuer's: (i) 4.000% Senior Notes due 2024; (ii) 4.400% Senior Notes due 2026; (iii) 5.000% Senior Notes due 2048; (iv) 4.872% Senior Notes due 2029; and (v) 2.650% Senior Notes due 2030.

First Supplemental Indenture

On April 14, 2023, the New Guarantors entered into a first supplemental indenture (the "First Supplemental Indenture") to the Indenture dated as of December 17, 2019, among the Issuer, the Existing Guarantors, and the Trustee.

Pursuant to the First Supplemental Indenture, each New Guarantor agreed to fully and unconditionally, jointly and severally, with the Existing Guarantors, guarantee the Issuer's 4.950% Fixed-Rate Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2050.

Guarantor Joinder Agreement to the Credit Agreement

On April 14, 2023, the New Guarantors entered into a guarantor joinder agreement (the "Joinder") to the Credit Agreement, dated as of October 12, 2022 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, and together with the Joinder, the "Credit Agreement"), among (i) the Issuer, as the borrower of the Revolving Facility (the "Borrower"); (ii) the Initial Guarantors party thereto; (iii) the other Guarantors party thereto from time to time; (iv) the Lenders party thereto from time to time; (v) the Issuing Banks party thereto from time to time; and (vi) Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent for the Lenders (the "Administrative Agent"). Capitalized terms used in this description without definition have the meanings set forth in the Credit Agreement.

Pursuant to the Joinder, each New Guarantor guarantees to the Administrative Agent, for the benefit of the Issuing Banks and the Lenders, the prompt payment of the Loan Obligations in full when due as set forth in the Credit Agreement.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Date: April 14, 2023 By:

/s/ John J. Suydam

Name: John J. Suydam
Title: Chief Legal Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Apollo Global Management Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 21:36:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
05:37pApollo Global Management : Tenth Supplemental Indenture - Form 8-K
PU
05:08pApollo Global Management, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13Oppenheimer Raises Apollo Global Management's Price Target to $79 From $73, Keeps Outpe..
MT
04/13Lottomatica Expects to Launch EUR425 Million Milan IPO by April-end
MT
04/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Steady Late Afternoon
MT
04/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rising This Afternoon
MT
04/12Apollo Global Management Raises Diverse Spending Target to $2 Billion
MT
04/12Apollo Fund Portfolio Companies Achieve $1B in Diverse Spend, Apollo Expands Target to ..
AQ
04/07Apollo Global Management : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
04/07Apollo Global Management, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 095 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 3 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 36 978 M 36 978 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
EV / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 64,80 $
Average target price 75,83 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Managers and Directors
Marc Jeffrey Rowan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Walter Joseph Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Pamela J. Joyner Independent Director
Marc A. Beilinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.58%36 978
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.35%100 768
UBS GROUP AG10.81%66 777
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)0.68%36 945
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.97%32 423
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.83%26 516
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer