Apollo Global Management : UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL DATA - Form 8-K
11/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL DATA
On January 1, 2022, Apollo Global Management, Inc. completed the previously announced merger transactions with Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"). Upon the closing of the merger with Athene, Apollo Global Management, Inc. was renamed Apollo Asset Management, Inc., and became a subsidiary of Tango Holdings, Inc., and Tango Holdings, Inc. was renamed "Apollo Global Management, Inc."
The following tables present the historical unaudited financial information for the Apollo Operating Group as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Apollo Operating Group does not report audited or unaudited financial information on a stand-alone basis. Accordingly, the financial data presented herein for the Apollo Operating Group has been reconciled to Apollo Asset Management, Inc.'s (f/k/a Apollo Global Management, Inc.) financial statements for the relevant periods.
As of September 30, 2022
Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated
Consolidated Funds & VIEs
Other (1)
Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated
Statement of Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,117,471
$
674
$
160
$
1,118,305
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,130
694,582
-
696,712
Investments (includes performance allocations of $2,502,446 as of September 30, 2022)
5,594,525
347,575
148,838
6,090,938
Assets of consolidated variable interest entities:
Cash and cash equivalents
-
84,132
-
84,132
Investments, at fair value
-
1,016,819
-
1,016,819
Other assets
-
55,335
(36,160)
19,175
Due from related parties
(597,257)
15
1,284,929
687,687
Deferred tax assets, net
(3,035)
-
662,697
659,662
Other assets
1,046,593
11,244
26,584
1,084,421
Lease assets
596,487
-
-
596,487
Goodwill
264,339
-
(595)
263,744
Total Assets
$
8,021,253
$
2,210,376
$
2,086,453
$
12,318,082
Liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interests and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
121,238
$
3,251
$
2,114
$
126,603
Accrued compensation and benefits
262,804
-
-
262,804
Deferred revenue
134,949
-
-
134,949
Due to related parties
286,382
8,300
1,386,331
1,681,013
Profit sharing payable
1,497,780
-
-
1,497,780
Debt
2,810,055
-
-
2,810,055
Liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities:
Debt, at fair value
-
-
-
-
Notes payable
-
49,990
-
49,990
Other liabilities
-
607,636
-
607,636
Due to related parties
-
370
(370)
-
Other liabilities
216,656
41,519
47,035
305,210
Lease liabilities
669,081
-
-
669,081
Total Liabilities
5,998,945
711,066
1,435,110
8,145,121
Redeemable non-controlling interests:
Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
1,019,223
4,484
1,023,707
Stockholders' Equity:
Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Series A Preferred Stock, 11,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022
264,398
-
-
264,398
Series B Preferred Stock, 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022
289,815
-
-
289,815
Additional paid in capital
-
(63,909)
1,306,527
1,242,618
Retained earnings
(36,534)
251,124
(218,491)
(3,901)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(17,090)
(72,345)
79,529
(9,906)
Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
500,589
114,870
1,167,565
1,783,024
Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated entities
6,222
365,217
-
371,439
Non-Controlling Interests in Apollo Operating Group
1,515,497
-
(520,706)
994,791
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,022,308
480,087
646,859
3,149,254
Total Liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interests and Stockholders' Equity
$
8,021,253
$
2,210,376
$
2,086,453
$
12,318,082
(1) Includes eliminations for Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated
Consolidated Funds & VIEs
Other (1)
Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated
Statement of Operating Data
(dollars in thousands)
Revenues:
Management fees
$
1,686,107
$
14
$
(20,510)
$
1,665,611
Advisory and transaction fees, net
268,111
-
18,308
286,419
Investment income (loss)
532,208
-
(51,319)
480,889
Incentive fees
17,934
-
(844)
17,090
Total Revenues
2,504,360
14
(54,365)
2,450,009
Expenses:
Compensation and benefits
1,429,155
-
-
1,429,155
Interest expense
94,573
16
2,055
96,644
General, administrative and other
444,596
6,625
1,071
452,292
Total Expenses
1,968,324
6,446
3,126
1,978,091
Other Income (Loss):
Net gains (losses) from investment activities
901,925
20,250
(21,007)
901,168
Net gains from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities
-
159,635
167,824
327,459
Interest income (loss)
17,829
6,769
(599)
23,999
Other income (loss), net
5,237
(294)
(14,423)
(9,480)
Total Other Income (Loss)
924,991
186,360
131,795
1,243,146
Income (loss) before income tax provision
1,461,027
179,733
74,304
1,715,064
Income tax provision
(35,003)
(179)
(128,688)
(163,870)
Net Income (Loss)
1,426,024
179,554
(54,384)
1,551,194
Net income attributable to Non-controlling Interests
(588,845)
(273,830)
-
(862,675)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc.
837,179
(94,276)
(54,384)
688,519
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
(13,149)
-
-
(13,149)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
(14,344)
-
-
(14,344)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders
$
809,686
$
(94,276)
$
(54,384)
$
661,026
(1) Includes eliminations for Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated
Consolidated Funds & VIEs
Other (1)
Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated
Statement of Operating Data
(dollars in thousands)
Revenues:
Management fees
$
582,735
$
14
$
(84)
$
582,665
Advisory and transaction fees, net
102,520
-
7,621
110,141
Investment income (loss)
(25,851)
-
(3,397)
(29,248)
Incentive fees
9,287
-
-
9,287
Total Revenues
668,691
14
4,140
672,845
Expenses:
Compensation and benefits
386,146
-
-
386,146
Interest expense
30,613
7
1,599
32,219
General, administrative and other
159,366
884
958
161,208
Total Expenses
576,125
891
2,557
579,573
Other Income (Loss):
Net gains (losses) from investment activities
(13,261)
3,364
(6,251)
(16,148)
Net gains from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities
-
25,717
(14,330)
11,387
Interest income (loss)
10,430
5,008
(61)
15,377
Other income (loss), net
3,742
(95)
(114)
3,533
Total Other Income (Loss)
911
33,994
(20,756)
14,149
Income (loss) before income tax provision
93,477
33,117
(19,173)
107,421
Income tax provision
(17,672)
(179)
(4,218)
(22,069)
Net Income (Loss)
75,805
32,938
(23,391)
85,352
Net income attributable to Non-controlling Interests
(44,393)
(17,529)
-
(61,922)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc.
31,412
15,409
(23,391)
23,430
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
(4,383)
-
-
(4,383)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
(4,781)
-
-
(4,781)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders
$
22,248
$
15,409
$
(23,391)
$
14,266
(1) Includes eliminations for Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.
