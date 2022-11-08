Apollo Global Management : UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL DATA - Form 8-K

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL DATA

On January 1, 2022, Apollo Global Management, Inc. completed the previously announced merger transactions with Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"). Upon the closing of the merger with Athene, Apollo Global Management, Inc. was renamed Apollo Asset Management, Inc., and became a subsidiary of Tango Holdings, Inc., and Tango Holdings, Inc. was renamed "Apollo Global Management, Inc."





The following tables present the historical unaudited financial information for the Apollo Operating Group as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Apollo Operating Group does not report audited or unaudited financial information on a stand-alone basis. Accordingly, the financial data presented herein for the Apollo Operating Group has been reconciled to Apollo Asset Management, Inc.'s (f/k/a Apollo Global Management, Inc.) financial statements for the relevant periods.













As of September 30, 2022 Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated Consolidated Funds & VIEs Other (1) Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,117,471 $ 674 $ 160 $ 1,118,305 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,130 694,582 - 696,712 Investments (includes performance allocations of $2,502,446 as of September 30, 2022) 5,594,525 347,575 148,838 6,090,938 Assets of consolidated variable interest entities: Cash and cash equivalents - 84,132 - 84,132 Investments, at fair value - 1,016,819 - 1,016,819 Other assets - 55,335 (36,160) 19,175 Due from related parties (597,257) 15 1,284,929 687,687 Deferred tax assets, net (3,035) - 662,697 659,662 Other assets 1,046,593 11,244 26,584 1,084,421 Lease assets 596,487 - - 596,487 Goodwill 264,339 - (595) 263,744 Total Assets $ 8,021,253 $ 2,210,376 $ 2,086,453 $ 12,318,082 Liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interests and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 121,238 $ 3,251 $ 2,114 $ 126,603 Accrued compensation and benefits 262,804 - - 262,804 Deferred revenue 134,949 - - 134,949 Due to related parties 286,382 8,300 1,386,331 1,681,013 Profit sharing payable 1,497,780 - - 1,497,780 Debt 2,810,055 - - 2,810,055 Liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities: Debt, at fair value - - - - Notes payable - 49,990 - 49,990 Other liabilities - 607,636 - 607,636 Due to related parties - 370 (370) - Other liabilities 216,656 41,519 47,035 305,210 Lease liabilities 669,081 - - 669,081 Total Liabilities 5,998,945 711,066 1,435,110 8,145,121 Redeemable non-controlling interests: Redeemable non-controlling interests - 1,019,223 4,484 1,023,707 Stockholders' Equity: Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Stockholders' Equity: Series A Preferred Stock, 11,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 264,398 - - 264,398 Series B Preferred Stock, 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 289,815 - - 289,815 Additional paid in capital - (63,909) 1,306,527 1,242,618 Retained earnings (36,534) 251,124 (218,491) (3,901) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,090) (72,345) 79,529 (9,906) Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 500,589 114,870 1,167,565 1,783,024 Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated entities 6,222 365,217 - 371,439 Non-Controlling Interests in Apollo Operating Group 1,515,497 - (520,706) 994,791 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,022,308 480,087 646,859 3,149,254 Total Liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interests and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,021,253 $ 2,210,376 $ 2,086,453 $ 12,318,082

(1) Includes eliminations for Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.









For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated Consolidated Funds & VIEs Other (1) Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operating Data (dollars in thousands) Revenues: Management fees $ 1,686,107 $ 14 $ (20,510) $ 1,665,611 Advisory and transaction fees, net 268,111 - 18,308 286,419 Investment income (loss) 532,208 - (51,319) 480,889 Incentive fees 17,934 - (844) 17,090 Total Revenues 2,504,360 14 (54,365) 2,450,009 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,429,155 - - 1,429,155 Interest expense 94,573 16 2,055 96,644 General, administrative and other 444,596 6,625 1,071 452,292 Total Expenses 1,968,324 6,446 3,126 1,978,091 Other Income (Loss): Net gains (losses) from investment activities 901,925 20,250 (21,007) 901,168 Net gains from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities - 159,635 167,824 327,459 Interest income (loss) 17,829 6,769 (599) 23,999 Other income (loss), net 5,237 (294) (14,423) (9,480) Total Other Income (Loss) 924,991 186,360 131,795 1,243,146 Income (loss) before income tax provision 1,461,027 179,733 74,304 1,715,064 Income tax provision (35,003) (179) (128,688) (163,870) Net Income (Loss) 1,426,024 179,554 (54,384) 1,551,194 Net income attributable to Non-controlling Interests (588,845) (273,830) - (862,675) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. 837,179 (94,276) (54,384) 688,519 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends (13,149) - - (13,149) Series B Preferred Stock Dividends (14,344) - - (14,344) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders $ 809,686 $ (94,276) $ (54,384) $ 661,026

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated Consolidated Funds & VIEs Other (1) Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operating Data (dollars in thousands) Revenues: Management fees $ 582,735 $ 14 $ (84) $ 582,665 Advisory and transaction fees, net 102,520 - 7,621 110,141 Investment income (loss) (25,851) - (3,397) (29,248) Incentive fees 9,287 - - 9,287 Total Revenues 668,691 14 4,140 672,845 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 386,146 - - 386,146 Interest expense 30,613 7 1,599 32,219 General, administrative and other 159,366 884 958 161,208 Total Expenses 576,125 891 2,557 579,573 Other Income (Loss): Net gains (losses) from investment activities (13,261) 3,364 (6,251) (16,148) Net gains from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities - 25,717 (14,330) 11,387 Interest income (loss) 10,430 5,008 (61) 15,377 Other income (loss), net 3,742 (95) (114) 3,533 Total Other Income (Loss) 911 33,994 (20,756) 14,149 Income (loss) before income tax provision 93,477 33,117 (19,173) 107,421 Income tax provision (17,672) (179) (4,218) (22,069) Net Income (Loss) 75,805 32,938 (23,391) 85,352 Net income attributable to Non-controlling Interests (44,393) (17,529) - (61,922) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. 31,412 15,409 (23,391) 23,430 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends (4,383) - - (4,383) Series B Preferred Stock Dividends (4,781) - - (4,781) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders $ 22,248 $ 15,409 $ (23,391) $ 14,266





