  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Apollo Global Management, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    APO   US03769M1062

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-11-03
62.58 USD   +3.39%
05:38pApollo Global Management : UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL DATA - Form 8-K
PU
05:15pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:21aCarlyle's Q3 earnings drop 12% on slower asset divestments
RE
Apollo Global Management : UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL DATA - Form 8-K

11/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL DATA
On January 1, 2022, Apollo Global Management, Inc. completed the previously announced merger transactions with Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"). Upon the closing of the merger with Athene, Apollo Global Management, Inc. was renamed Apollo Asset Management, Inc., and became a subsidiary of Tango Holdings, Inc., and Tango Holdings, Inc. was renamed "Apollo Global Management, Inc."

The following tables present the historical unaudited financial information for the Apollo Operating Group as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Apollo Operating Group does not report audited or unaudited financial information on a stand-alone basis. Accordingly, the financial data presented herein for the Apollo Operating Group has been reconciled to Apollo Asset Management, Inc.'s (f/k/a Apollo Global Management, Inc.) financial statements for the relevant periods.



As of September 30, 2022
Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated Consolidated Funds & VIEs
Other (1)
Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated
Statement of Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,117,471 $ 674 $ 160 $ 1,118,305
Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,130 694,582 - 696,712
Investments (includes performance allocations of $2,502,446 as of September 30, 2022) 5,594,525 347,575 148,838 6,090,938
Assets of consolidated variable interest entities:
Cash and cash equivalents - 84,132 - 84,132
Investments, at fair value - 1,016,819 - 1,016,819
Other assets - 55,335 (36,160) 19,175
Due from related parties (597,257) 15 1,284,929 687,687
Deferred tax assets, net (3,035) - 662,697 659,662
Other assets 1,046,593 11,244 26,584 1,084,421
Lease assets 596,487 - - 596,487
Goodwill 264,339 - (595) 263,744
Total Assets $ 8,021,253 $ 2,210,376 $ 2,086,453 $ 12,318,082
Liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interests and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 121,238 $ 3,251 $ 2,114 $ 126,603
Accrued compensation and benefits 262,804 - - 262,804
Deferred revenue 134,949 - - 134,949
Due to related parties 286,382 8,300 1,386,331 1,681,013
Profit sharing payable 1,497,780 - - 1,497,780
Debt 2,810,055 - - 2,810,055
Liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities:
Debt, at fair value - - - -
Notes payable - 49,990 - 49,990
Other liabilities - 607,636 - 607,636
Due to related parties - 370 (370) -
Other liabilities 216,656 41,519 47,035 305,210
Lease liabilities 669,081 - - 669,081
Total Liabilities 5,998,945 711,066 1,435,110 8,145,121
Redeemable non-controlling interests:
Redeemable non-controlling interests - 1,019,223 4,484 1,023,707
Stockholders' Equity:
Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Series A Preferred Stock, 11,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 264,398 - - 264,398
Series B Preferred Stock, 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 289,815 - - 289,815
Additional paid in capital - (63,909) 1,306,527 1,242,618
Retained earnings (36,534) 251,124 (218,491) (3,901)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,090) (72,345) 79,529 (9,906)
Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 500,589 114,870 1,167,565 1,783,024
Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated entities 6,222 365,217 - 371,439
Non-Controlling Interests in Apollo Operating Group 1,515,497 - (520,706) 994,791
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,022,308 480,087 646,859 3,149,254
Total Liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interests and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,021,253 $ 2,210,376 $ 2,086,453 $ 12,318,082
(1) Includes eliminations for Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated Consolidated Funds & VIEs
Other (1)
Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated
Statement of Operating Data (dollars in thousands)
Revenues:
Management fees $ 1,686,107 $ 14 $ (20,510) $ 1,665,611
Advisory and transaction fees, net 268,111 - 18,308 286,419
Investment income (loss) 532,208 - (51,319) 480,889
Incentive fees 17,934 - (844) 17,090
Total Revenues 2,504,360 14 (54,365) 2,450,009
Expenses:
Compensation and benefits 1,429,155 - - 1,429,155
Interest expense 94,573 16 2,055 96,644
General, administrative and other 444,596 6,625 1,071 452,292
Total Expenses 1,968,324 6,446 3,126 1,978,091
Other Income (Loss):
Net gains (losses) from investment activities 901,925 20,250 (21,007) 901,168
Net gains from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities - 159,635 167,824 327,459
Interest income (loss) 17,829 6,769 (599) 23,999
Other income (loss), net 5,237 (294) (14,423) (9,480)
Total Other Income (Loss) 924,991 186,360 131,795 1,243,146
Income (loss) before income tax provision 1,461,027 179,733 74,304 1,715,064
Income tax provision (35,003) (179) (128,688) (163,870)
Net Income (Loss) 1,426,024 179,554 (54,384) 1,551,194
Net income attributable to Non-controlling Interests (588,845) (273,830) - (862,675)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. 837,179 (94,276) (54,384) 688,519
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends (13,149) - - (13,149)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends (14,344) - - (14,344)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders $ 809,686 $ (94,276) $ (54,384) $ 661,026
(1) Includes eliminations for Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.




For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Total Apollo Operating Group Consolidated Consolidated Funds & VIEs
Other (1)
Total Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Consolidated
Statement of Operating Data (dollars in thousands)
Revenues:
Management fees $ 582,735 $ 14 $ (84) $ 582,665
Advisory and transaction fees, net 102,520 - 7,621 110,141
Investment income (loss) (25,851) - (3,397) (29,248)
Incentive fees 9,287 - - 9,287
Total Revenues 668,691 14 4,140 672,845
Expenses:
Compensation and benefits 386,146 - - 386,146
Interest expense 30,613 7 1,599 32,219
General, administrative and other 159,366 884 958 161,208
Total Expenses 576,125 891 2,557 579,573
Other Income (Loss):
Net gains (losses) from investment activities (13,261) 3,364 (6,251) (16,148)
Net gains from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities - 25,717 (14,330) 11,387
Interest income (loss) 10,430 5,008 (61) 15,377
Other income (loss), net 3,742 (95) (114) 3,533
Total Other Income (Loss) 911 33,994 (20,756) 14,149
Income (loss) before income tax provision 93,477 33,117 (19,173) 107,421
Income tax provision (17,672) (179) (4,218) (22,069)
Net Income (Loss) 75,805 32,938 (23,391) 85,352
Net income attributable to Non-controlling Interests (44,393) (17,529) - (61,922)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. 31,412 15,409 (23,391) 23,430
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends (4,383) - - (4,383)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends (4,781) - - (4,781)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Apollo Asset Management, Inc. Class A Common Stockholders $ 22,248 $ 15,409 $ (23,391) $ 14,266

(1) Includes eliminations for Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.


Disclaimer

Apollo Asset Management Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 22:36:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
