    APO   US03769M1062

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
Apollo Names Louis-Jacques Tanguy Chief Accounting Officer

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Louis-Jacques Tanguy has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer and Controller for Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Apollo Asset Management, Inc., effective January 11, 2022, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Martin Kelly. Tanguy joins Apollo from Deutsche Bank where he was most recently Managing Director, Head of Group Finance Americas and Global Head of Business Finance for Origination and Advisory.

Apollo CFO Martin Kelly said, “We are pleased to welcome L.J. to our finance organization. He is an industry veteran with extensive experience in business finance, accounting, and financial performance and planning, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans.”

Tanguy joins Apollo after more than 13 years with Deutsche Bank where he had a broad range of responsibilities in London and New York related to business finance, valuation control and complex trade reviews, treasury finance, financial performance and planning, accounting and regulatory policy and disclosure. Previously, Tanguy was Head of Asia Pacific Product Valuation Group at Merrill Lynch Japan Securities in Tokyo from 2006 to 2008, and from 2002 to 2006, served as Head of Product Control and Head of Risk and P&L for Fixed Income & Derivatives at Société Générale in Tokyo and Paris.

Earlier in his career, Tanguy was an associate professor of finance at the University of Aix-Marseille and Marseille Business School. Tanguy has a bachelor’s degree in economics, a master’s degree in applied finance and a Ph.D. in business management from the University of Aix-Marseille.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

For Investors
Noah Gunn, Global Head of Investor Relations
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

For Media
Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 179 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 4 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 41 742 M 41 742 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 035
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 69,57 $
Average target price 86,75 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Jeffrey Rowan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President & Director
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Director
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Walter Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.91%41 742
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.19%136 040
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-4.14%90 312
UBS GROUP AG5.60%65 016
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.54%50 623
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-3.37%43 552