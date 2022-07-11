Log in
    APO   US03769M1062

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-07-11 am EDT
50.76 USD   -1.55%
Apollo to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

07/11/2022 | 11:01am EDT
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) plans to release financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review Apollo’s financial results at 9:30 am ET via public webcast, available at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available at the same link one hour after the event.

Apollo distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2022, Apollo had approximately $513 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts
For Investors:
Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

For Media:
Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 498 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 3 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 29 619 M 29 619 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 153
Free-Float 61,5%
