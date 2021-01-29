Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apollo Global Management, Inc.    APO

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

APOLLO GLOBAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - APO

01/29/2021 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

On October 12, 2020, The New York Times reported that the Company’s CEO, Leon Black, had an extensive business relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including at least $75 million in payments that Mr. Black had paid Epstein in the years after Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl, resulting in an outside review ordered by the Company’s board. Then, on January 25, 2021, the Company disclosed that Black would step down as CEO but would remain on the Board.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Apollo’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Apollo’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Sequential shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apo/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
03:51aAPOLLO GLOBAL INVESTIGATION INITIATE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
12:26aAPPLE, GENERAL MOTORS, NOVAVAX : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
01/29INSIDER TRENDS : Apollo Global Management Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/28APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT : Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Sho..
MT
01/28INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
01/28APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT : Named One of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ..
AQ
01/28Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Showa Denk..
GL
01/28SHOWA DENKO K K : sells part of aluminum business to U.S. fund
AQ
01/28Japan's Showa Denko to sell aluminium business to Apollo
RE
01/27HAEGGQUIST & ECK, LLP : Is Investigating Claims Against Apollo Global Management..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 869 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 1 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,09%
Capitalization 10 512 M 10 512 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 53,40 $
Last Close Price 45,94 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Anthony M. Civale Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.21%10 997
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.81%109 810
UBS GROUP AG6.50%53 087
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.30%36 782
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-4.12%36 082
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.82%25 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ