Apollo Global Management : A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation -2

True to its roots, Apollo has poured tens of billions of dollars into beaten-down areas such as the airline, aerospace and aircraft industries since the coronavirus pandemic began. But in keeping with Mr. Harris's new reputational focus, he is quick to assert that the firm first ensured the health and safety of its employees and provided over $50 million in donations together with its portfolio companies to purchase technology for children and support health care workers. It employs more than 1,500 in 15 offices around the world.

Mr. Harris credits buying sports teams with throwing him "into the deep end of the pool" as a public-facing leader. Owning a team in the NBA -- which stood out for its swift public response to the pandemic and to Black Lives Matter movement -- made a mark on him.

"If you think about a sports team, you're a steward for a city," he said. "Social media and communications are very important. That's really helped with Apollo in terms of communicating culture, values and what we stand for."

