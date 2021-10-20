Apollo Global Management : Investor Day 2021 Transcript

Good morning. My name is Noah Gunn. I'm the head of Investor Relations for Apollo. It's great to see so many familiar faces here with us in the room in New York. I'd also like to welcome the hundreds more that are watching virtually right now, including my wife and kids. Thanks for padding our numbers. We have a truly hybrid experience for you today as we fully immerse you in our story.
Three years ago, I had the opportunity to stand on this very stage and host an Investor Day event for Athene. Now I couldn't be more thrilled that Apollo and Athene are on a
path to completing our strategic merger in the very near future. We're going to be providing updates on both businesses today as part of our event. Importantly, we're going to be sharing the exciting prospects that we see for the combined franchise.
We have a rich agenda planned for you today one that features senior leaders across our platform. They are going to lay out our strategic growth plan, explain to you how we intend to execute that plan and leave you with targets from which to measure our progress. Following our prepared programming, we look forward to ﬁelding your questions during a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
We are coming into Investor Day today from a position of great strength and great momentum. We've delivered fantastic results over the last ﬁve years. Today we are raising the bar. Our goal is that you would come away from today's presentation as conﬁdent as we are in the compelling and attractive plan that we have in store for the next ﬁve years.
So as we kick oﬀ today we want to ﬁrst and foremost thank you for your participation. We'd like to thank you for your continued interest in learning about our business and learning about why we are diﬀerentiated. Ultimately, we thank you for your continued partnership as we continue to build one of the world's leading alternative asset management businesses. So now I'd ask you to please join me in welcoming to the stage Apollo's CEO and co-Founder, Marc Rowan.
Thanks, Noah. Welcome. Thank you for joining and for spending a few hours with us. If you didn't pay attention to the ﬁne print, you have almost an hour of me this morning, which is probably 30 minutes more than any of you want. But we'll do our best to keep it moving.
As I think about this, this is now my 36th year in this business, 31 at Apollo. If I had to pick a phrase to sum up in Pete Townshend of The Who in 1969 said it best, "It's been an amazing journey." The numbers on the state, these are just inconceivable to someone like me who started in this business. But I've been very careful in talking to you and to our partners and as we plan our strategy not to become nostalgia -- not to become nostalgic. Nostalgia is a very dangerous point of view in our business because, in the next ﬁve years, it's going to change more than it has in the past 10. We should embrace that. We shouldn't be scared by that. This is just an amazing time for our business.
So the day is a day about strategy, and we're going to spend an awful lot of time talking about our strategy. But I have to give the disclaimer upfront. If I had to choose between strategy and culture, I take culture every day all the time and twice on Sunday. It is ultimately the most important thing. If we get culture right, we win. We can always adjust the strategy. I want to assure you, we are getting culture right.
We have always been known as an idiosyncratic investor as a contrarian, as an entrepreneurial ﬁrm at scale. What you haven't known as much because it's too easy to gloss over is the people side of the business because we run, at the end of the day a
relatively simple business. We raise money, we invest money, and we take care of our people. Those are the three things that we do, and we try not to make it any more complicated than that.
But what is it we oﬀer? What is the product we oﬀer our clients at the end of the day? I would say we oﬀer only one product, and that product is judgment. And judgment only comes from our point of view after you've been at Apollo for a long period of time, and you've seen what we do and what we don't do and why. Therefore, if you're at our ﬁrm, we want you to spend your entire career at Apollo. In fact, the vast majority of the senior leadership does spend their entire career at Apollo. It's not just about compensation. It's not just about investing. It's about feeling good every day about what we're accomplishing. It's how we lead. It's how we interact with each other. It's our impact on the world. It's ultimately about having fun at this job. This job is just too hard not to have a good time at and to really appreciate the people you work with every day.
So ﬁve takeaways from today. I will, in my presentation, set up the very broad brush of the business, how we see the market, why we're doing what we do, why we think we're right and we're going to win? Then Jim and Scott and everyone else today is going to ﬁll in the details and hopefully provide the information that many of you have been asking for.
But I'll ﬁrst highlight on the ﬁrst takeaways. We are, at the end of the day a high-growth business. We will -- not because we're seeking to or, as a measure, grow AUM, but we will double AUM over the next ﬁve years. Our revenues, at least from FRE, will be about 2.25x. With a little bit of operating leverage, our FRE growth will be 2.5x. That's about an 18% CAGR in FRE earnings, and that is before the addition of $5 billion of growth capital that we expect to spend over the next ﬁve years. This is something I'm going to come back to during the day. We have forecast our business as an organic growth business. We have not, over the past ﬁve years, really had much growth capital. I, for one, am excited to see what we're going to do with this growth capital and just how successful and accelerant this will be.
The second, we do have the largest addressable market amongst our peer set. We are a truly unique ecosystem. I hope at the end of the day we will have convinced you of that. Three, Athene, as Noah suggested, is not just a strategic imperative for us. It is a growth accelerant. Four, and probably the most fun we're going to have today with you given all that's been written, ours is, I believe, the most capital-eﬃcient business amongst alternative peers. I think we will address adequately the notion of balance sheet light, balance sheet heavy and exactly how to think about our business. And ﬁnally, after you see people present today I don't even think I'm going to need to cover 5. There is true momentum at Apollo. The internal has never been better. We are excited to get after it and produce the results that we're going to show you today.
This is our business. This is a slide you've seen in quarterly presentations or in other presentations I've done, but it really does talk about how we come to the market. We come to the market as an alternative asset manager, and we source investments in three broad categories. In equity, think of that as private equity, our traditional private equity business and related strategies. In hybrid, the midpoint between yield and opportunistic and our largest business in yield. Sourcing the investment is independent of ultimately
where it goes. We have at least four channels, four major channels there, our institutional retail capital markets and retirement services. Then just to keep it interesting, retirement services itself also raises AUM through a variety of channels, including institutional, retail and capital markets. But this is how we wake up every day. This is how we position our business. We source investments, and we distribute them through channels that are growing.
The business is a good business. As I said, I'm fortunate to lead a business that gets better every day literally better every day demographics, income, wealth transfer, indexiﬁcation and evolving regulation. I was preparing for this, and I was thinking, which of these is the most powerful driver? I'm not sure I could say. We have so many powerful trends driving our business that we expect not only growth in the business, but you can see what's been projected in the alternatives universe more generally. This has been a really good business for 20 years, and I see no signs of this lending up or changing. I think the forces that are driving this are just too powerful right now.
Within the alternatives universe one of the fastest-growing segments is private credit. Private credit is one of those terms that no one actually knows what private credit means in the context of an alternative. I hope at the end of at least an hour of me and an hour of Jim, we'll at least give you our take on private credit.
What is it we do? What is it -- what is the promise of alternatives? Why do we grow? It's a really simple promise, and we can't forget. We are in the business of providing excess return per unit of risk. It's no more complicated than that. If we forget that though and we seek to just take in AUM without regard to our ability to put that money to work, returns will commoditize and ultimately fees in our business will commoditize.
Yes. We're in a growth business. It served primarily, in my mind, by the growing need for retirement planning, retirement savings, but we have to keep in mind that we are in the excess return business. As much as sometimes industry writers speak about AUM and AUM accumulation, that's just not the game.
We have, at Apollo, deﬁned our market as excess return. We provide excess return from my mind across the broadest swath of the industry in the alternative space. We do it from investment-grade, call it, AA- through private equity. You can see on the chart, whether it's yield, hybrid or equity, we seek to always be above the line and keep true to our promise that we are in the excess return business. which is after all, why people are seeking out alternatives rather than their liquid counterparts and less expensive counterparts.
I have a lot of conﬁdence in our business because, by and large, we have met this promise of excess return per unit of risk, whether it's in our yield business where Athene has outperformed its peer benchmark by 30 basis points over a very long period of time on a massive amount of AUM or in our hybrid debt, Accord Series or in our hybrid equity, hybrid value or in our ﬂagship private equity business. We have generally crushed the benchmarks in our ﬂagship products, and this, to me, bodes well for our future, for our ability to fundraise and, again for keeping our promise to our investors who ultimately power our business.
So what's our lens on the landscape? How do I start bringing this together and bringing it down to earth and talking about Apollo. On the one hand, the market is growing. Our performance is really strong. The promise of alternatives of excess return is, one, I think we can meet. We also have to recognize a couple of other things going on in our industry. Capital is plentiful. So think about, in our view, what's short in the industry or what we need more of are assets. There is no shortage of capital. There is no shortage of liability. What there is, is a shortage of assets.
The ability to scale AUM and keep that promise of excess return involves growing the front-end asset origination as fast as you grow the back-end AUM growth. You get out of balance there, either your business is not performing optimally, you have not no capacity or you're taking in too much money, and ultimately, you're going to commoditize return. While that will be good for a very short period of time, that is ultimately not a good thing for your business.
So for us, focus on growing the front end and sourcing good assets, deliver excess return and always believe that AUM is the reward for good performance. It is not the goal. We will not measure ourselves by AUM, notwithstanding the Wall Street Journal headline of this morning, which is just their fascination and most of the industry's fascination with accounting. It is about ultimately meeting the promises that I've spoken about.
So time to walk through our playbook and really get a little bit more granular and talk about how we see the world. So again our lens, we are in the excess return business. Our business is aligned against a very large addressable market. Our focus is on scalable businesses with large white space. Not every business in the alternative universe is a growth business. Our focus is on growing those businesses that beneﬁt from growth and not growing those businesses that are themselves not beneﬁciaries of growth. While a lot of time has been spent on the notion of permanent capital, very little time has been spent on the notion of permanent asset origination. It's pretty much a new concept. You will hear, as I walk through these slides, that we generally start the year with a signiﬁcant amount of the assets that we need for that year locked up.
This is what we will look like as an asset manager. We project that our AUM will double to roughly $1 trillion over the 5-year period. As I said, we will grow from $2.1 billion to roughly $4.6 billion in FRE revenue. Our FRE earnings, given some of the comp redesign and investments in the business that I'll take you through today and that Martin will spend a lot of time detailing, we should add some operating leverage and fee-related earnings should be up 2.5x. Again this is all before any return on $5 billion of capital. We forecast organic growth, and we will beneﬁt from how productive we are at spending that $5 billion.
Let me walk brieﬂy through some of the businesses and then quickly turn into the credit business and insurance, which I know is on a lot of people's minds because we've received a lot of questions along the way. The equity business, this is the historic franchise of Apollo. We have a very strong track record over a period of time. In and of itself, private equity is not a growth business. It's a farming business. You plant, you harvest, you plant, you harvest.
