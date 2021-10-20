Apollo Global Management : Investor Day 2021 Transcript

Company Name: Apollo Global Management Inc

Company Ticker: APO US Equity

Date: 2021-10-19

relatively simple business. We raise money, we invest money, and we take care of our people. Those are the three things that we do, and we try not to make it any more complicated than that.

But what is it we oﬀer? What is the product we oﬀer our clients at the end of the day? I would say we oﬀer only one product, and that product is judgment. And judgment only comes from our point of view after you've been at Apollo for a long period of time, and you've seen what we do and what we don't do and why. Therefore, if you're at our ﬁrm, we want you to spend your entire career at Apollo. In fact, the vast majority of the senior leadership does spend their entire career at Apollo. It's not just about compensation. It's not just about investing. It's about feeling good every day about what we're accomplishing. It's how we lead. It's how we interact with each other. It's our impact on the world. It's ultimately about having fun at this job. This job is just too hard not to have a good time at and to really appreciate the people you work with every day.

So ﬁve takeaways from today. I will, in my presentation, set up the very broad brush of the business, how we see the market, why we're doing what we do, why we think we're right and we're going to win? Then Jim and Scott and everyone else today is going to ﬁll in the details and hopefully provide the information that many of you have been asking for.

But I'll ﬁrst highlight on the ﬁrst takeaways. We are, at the end of the day a high-growth business. We will -- not because we're seeking to or, as a measure, grow AUM, but we will double AUM over the next ﬁve years. Our revenues, at least from FRE, will be about 2.25x. With a little bit of operating leverage, our FRE growth will be 2.5x. That's about an 18% CAGR in FRE earnings, and that is before the addition of $5 billion of growth capital that we expect to spend over the next ﬁve years. This is something I'm going to come back to during the day. We have forecast our business as an organic growth business. We have not, over the past ﬁve years, really had much growth capital. I, for one, am excited to see what we're going to do with this growth capital and just how successful and accelerant this will be.

The second, we do have the largest addressable market amongst our peer set. We are a truly unique ecosystem. I hope at the end of the day we will have convinced you of that. Three, Athene, as Noah suggested, is not just a strategic imperative for us. It is a growth accelerant. Four, and probably the most fun we're going to have today with you given all that's been written, ours is, I believe, the most capital-eﬃcient business amongst alternative peers. I think we will address adequately the notion of balance sheet light, balance sheet heavy and exactly how to think about our business. And ﬁnally, after you see people present today I don't even think I'm going to need to cover 5. There is true momentum at Apollo. The internal has never been better. We are excited to get after it and produce the results that we're going to show you today.

This is our business. This is a slide you've seen in quarterly presentations or in other presentations I've done, but it really does talk about how we come to the market. We come to the market as an alternative asset manager, and we source investments in three broad categories. In equity, think of that as private equity, our traditional private equity business and related strategies. In hybrid, the midpoint between yield and opportunistic and our largest business in yield. Sourcing the investment is independent of ultimately