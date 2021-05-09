Apollo Global Management : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Company Name: Apollo Global Management Inc

Company Ticker: APO US Equity

Date: 2021-05-04

Peter Mintzberg {BIO 22032830 }

Thanks Operator. Welcome to our First Quarter 2021 Earnings call. Joining me this morning are Marc Rowan CEO and Co-Founder; Scott Kleinman Co-President and Martin Kelly, CFO and Co-COO.

I would like to turn it over to Marc to kick oﬀ our comments for today.

Marc Rowan {BIO 1457142 }

Good morning. Thank you, Peter and welcome all.

Q1 '21 was a strong quarter for Apollo, record FRE of $287 million or $0.65 a share, up 26%year-over-year, up 4% sequentially. Total inﬂows of $13 billion driven by $5 billion of fundraising and $4 billion of Athene organic growth. AUM of $461 billion, up $145 billion year-over-year, 46% year-over-year and $6 billion quarter-over-quarter, reﬂecting $13 billion of inﬂows, $9 billion of positive marks on the PE portfolio partially oﬀset by reductions in the yield portfolios at Athene and Athora due to rising rates and change in position of the Euro.

Our opportunistic businesses had a particularly strong quarter as they are positioned for a strong US and European recovery. The PE portfolio in particular, was up 22% versus an S&P of 5.8%. Scott, I know, will take you through more details including deployment and realizations and Martin will take you through the ﬁnancials.

As I discussed on our last earnings call, I had some simple observations on our business, and by extension, our strategy. We are in our growth business. This quarter and the year- over-year results make this abundantly clear. We provide a product that is in high demand. We provide excess returns to investors on a risk adjusted basis. We serve a growing market driven primarily by the need for retirement income. We serve this market directly through our Athene and Athora aﬃliates and indirectly through our institutional clients who are pension funds, retirement systems, sovereign wealth funds, and others.

The demographics and market trends of aging, indexation, and low rates create a need for retirement income meaning that in general, the business gets better every day. We recognize how fortunate we are to be in a growth business. If you dig down to the next level, if you look at our largest business, our yield business which is more than $330 billion of our AUM, that business is not limited in its growth by capital or liabilities. It is limited in its growth by assets and that limitation is only temporary. It is our job and therefore our strategy to expand our capacity to generate assets that provide interesting risk reward for this segment of the market.

In our Hybrid and Opportunistic businesses it is a little bit more balanced. Some of our strategies still have substantial room to expand by expanding their access to capital, because the front end of those businesses is just so strong. Apollos' unique value proposition is that we are exceptionally good at generating excess returns across a very broad swath of the risk return spectrum from investment grade to private equity.