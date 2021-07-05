Apollo Global Management : Statement regarding Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (“Morrisons”)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, 'Apollo') notes the recent press speculation in relation to Morrisons and confirms that it is, on behalf of certain investment funds managed by it, in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons.

No approach has been made to the Board of Morrisons. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.

In accordance with Paragraph 4(c) of Appendix 7 of the Code, the Panel will announce the deadline by which Apollo must clarify its intentions in relation to Morrisons.

A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

For investor enquiries regarding Apollo, please contact:

Peter Mintzberg,

Head of Investor Relations

+1 212 822 0528

For media enquiries regarding Apollo, please contact:

Joanna Rose,

Global Head of Corporate Communications

+1 212 822 0491

Morgan Stanley (Financial Adviser to Apollo)

Nick Bishop / Anthony Zammit / Anisha Singhal

+44 20 7425 8000

About Apollo

Apollo (NYSE: APO) is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. Apollo seeks to provide its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies; yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through its investment activity across its fully integrated platform, Apollo serves the retirement income and financial return needs of its clients, and it offers innovative capital solutions to businesses. Apollo's patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns its clients, businesses Apollo invest in, its employees and the communities Apollo impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Important information

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdictions.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified.

You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Notice to US Investors

In accordance with normal UK practice and pursuant to Rule 14e-5(b) of the US Exchange Act, Apollo, Apollo Funds or their affiliates or nominees, or brokers (acting as agents), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, Morrisons securities outside the United States, other than pursuant to any offer (if made), before or during the period in which such offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required in the UK, will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website, www.londonstockexchange.com.

Financial adviser

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ('Morgan Stanley') which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the UK is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Apollo and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Website

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) on Apollo's website at https://www.apollo.com/ by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. The content of this website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.