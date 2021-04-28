Log in
Apollo Global Management to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/28/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) announced today that it will host a conference call to review Apollo’s financial results on Tuesday, May 04, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST as previously stated. The Company has amended the timing of releasing its first quarter 2021 results to Tuesday, May 04, 2021 at 7 a.m. EST.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (833) 614-1406 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (914) 987-7127 (international), and providing conference call ID 5576528 when prompted by the operator. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at www.apollo.com.

Following the call a replay of the event may be accessed either telephonically or via audio webcast. A telephonic replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S. callers), passcode 5576528. To access the audio webcast, please visit Events and Presentations in the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at www.apollo.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo, among others. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $455 billion as of December 31, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

For investors please contact:
Peter Mintzberg
Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+1 212 822 0528
APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+1 212 822 0491
Communications@apollo.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
