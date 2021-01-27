Log in
Apollo Global Management, Inc.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

01/27/2021 | 01:16pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: APO) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 888 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,82%
Capitalization 11 253 M 11 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 53,40 $
Last Close Price 49,18 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,40%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Anthony M. Civale Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.41%11 253
BLACKROCK, INC.0.04%110 106
UBS GROUP AG6.09%53 489
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.59%36 659
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.71%36 365
STATE STREET CORPORATION-0.21%25 650
