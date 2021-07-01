Intrado Patient Engagement Solution Score Jumps 13 Points in New KLAS Report

Log in
    APO   US03768E1055

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
07/01/2021
ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that its HouseCalls Pro platform received a score of 88.3 out of 100 in a new First Look report by independent analyst firm KLAS Research. The score places Intrado among the top tier of patient engagement solutions, and well above the average score for solution providers that KLAS profiles. Intrado also received strong KLAS sub-scores of 8 or higher (out of 9) on key customer satisfaction metrics such as product quality, ease of use, and money’s worth.

The report is based on independent research and analysis done by KLAS, including comprehensive surveys conducted with Intrado’s healthcare customers about Intrado and its HouseCalls Pro patient engagement platform.

The report stated: “HouseCalls Pro is focused on improving patient engagement relative to scheduling patient service encounters, broadcasting event messages, and supporting care gap recalls. Tightly coupled Electronic Health Records (“EHR”) integrations using FHIR/SMART APIs provide workflow integration that improves care quality as well as physician and patient satisfaction. The system is intuitive to use.”

The Intrado HouseCalls Pro solution is a digital patient engagement platform that fosters true two-way communication between patients and healthcare providers. It is differentiated by its deep integration into EHR systems, and its ability to fully automate and solve patient engagement workflows in real time. As a result, HouseCalls Pro helps healthcare providers increase patient volumes, improve the patient experience, and reduce the operational burdens associated with patient engagement.

Additional highlights in the report include the following:

  • 100% of Intrado customers report that HouseCalls Pro is part of their long-term patient engagement plans.
  • All desired customer outcomes, including decreased no-shows, improved communication with patients, and shifting appointment reminder responsibility from staff, were achieved by HouseCalls Pro.

The score reflects a 13-point increase over Intrado’s previous rating, reflecting product and service improvements that Intrado delivered in the past year. The report also notes that healthcare providers are highly optimistic about Intrado’s future and the strategic direction the organization is taking within the healthcare industry.

“I want to thank our valued customers for their trust and ongoing support of our platform. HouseCalls Pro is the most advanced patient engagement solution in the market, and it is truly transforming how providers interact with their patients,” said Vik Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Digital Workflows.

For more information about Intrado’s market-leading digital patient engagement solutions, please visit: intrado.com/en/life-safety/healthcare.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Intrado Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
