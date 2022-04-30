Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APOLLOHOSP   INE437A01024

APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED

(APOLLOHOSP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:34 am EDT
4454.35 INR   -1.84%
01:37aAPOLLO HOSPITALS : Loss of share certificate
PU
04/28Indian Indices Close in Green; Hindustan Unilever Jumps 5%
MT
04/28Bharti Airtel Unveils 5G Connected Ambulance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Hospitals : Loss of share certificate

04/30/2022 | 01:37am EDT
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED AlIo

CIN: L85110TN1979PLC008035

HOS P ITALS

TOUCHING LIVES

BY E-MAIL

Ref. No. AHEL/SEC/DUP/146/2022-23

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot No. C/i,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai-400 051.

Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: - Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

30th April 2022

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation in terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

(Regulations) regarding loss of share certificate.

This is to inform you that the Company has received intimation from shareholder on April 30, 2022 regarding loss of share certificate. In accordance with Regulation 39(3) of the Regulations, the details of the said share certificates are as given below:

Folio No.

Name of the Shareholder(s)

3174

JyothinathN

No of equity shares held 200

Share Certificate

Distinctive Nos.

No.

353175

5061691 to 5061890

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED,

P. BALACHANDAR

ASSISTANT MANAGER - SECRETARIAL

IS/ISO 9001:2000

Regd. Office:

General Office:

Tel : 044 - 28290956 I 3896 I 6681

- 19, Bishop Gardens,

Raja AnnamaIaipurai, Chennai - 600 028.

"Au Towers", III Floor,-- #55, Greams Road, Chennai - 600 006.

Telefax : 044 - 2829 0956

Email : investor.relations@apoIlohospjtalsom Website:www.apollohospitals.com

Disclaimer

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 05:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
