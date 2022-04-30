Apollo Hospitals : Loss of share certificate

APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED AlIo

BY E-MAIL Ref. No. AHEL/SEC/DUP/146/2022-23 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot No. C/i, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai-400 051. Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: - Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department 30th April 2022

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation in terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

(Regulations) regarding loss of share certificate.

This is to inform you that the Company has received intimation from shareholder on April 30, 2022 regarding loss of share certificate. In accordance with Regulation 39(3) of the Regulations, the details of the said share certificates are as given below:

Folio No.

Name of the Shareholder(s)

3174

JyothinathN

No of equity shares held 200

Share Certificate

Distinctive Nos.

No.

353175

5061691 to 5061890

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED,

P. BALACHANDAR

ASSISTANT MANAGER - SECRETARIAL

