Apollo Hospitals : Loss of share certificate

APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED AlIo
CIN: L85110TN1979PLC008035
HOS P ITALS
TOUCHING LIVES
BY E-MAIL
Ref. No. AHEL/SEC/DUP/146/2022-23
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot No. C/i,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 001.
Mumbai-400 051.
Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: - Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
30th April 2022
Dear Sir,
Sub: Intimation in terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
(Regulations) regarding loss of share certificate.
This is to inform you that the Company has received intimation from shareholder on April 30, 2022 regarding loss of share certificate. In accordance with Regulation 39(3) of the Regulations, the details of the said share certificates are as given below:
Folio No.
Name of the Shareholder(s)
3174
JyothinathN
No of equity shares held 200
Share Certificate
Distinctive Nos.
No.
353175
5061691 to 5061890
This is for your information.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED,
P. BALACHANDAR
ASSISTANT MANAGER - SECRETARIAL
IS/ISO 9001:2000
Regd. Office:
General Office:
Tel : 044 - 28290956 I 3896 I 6681
- 19, Bishop Gardens,
Raja AnnamaIaipurai, Chennai - 600 028.
"Au Towers", III Floor,-- #55, Greams Road, Chennai - 600 006.
Telefax : 044 - 2829 0956
Email : investor.relations@apoIlohospjtalsom Website:www.apollohospitals.com
