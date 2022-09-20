Indian shares rise 1% lifted by pharma

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended up 1% on
Tuesday in broad-based buying, led by a surge in pharma stocks,
even as global markets remained muted, anticipating hefty
interest rate hikes from a host of central banks.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.1% to 17,816.25 and
the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.98% at 59,719.74.
"People think that the inflation problem in India is not as
severe as abroad. Other thing is that we have enough domestic
liquidity. We don't have any large initial public offerings that
are sucking out money," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive
officer of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.
"Many of the defensives have done well today on concerns of
over valuation," he added.
Foreign investors on Monday sold $435.6 million worth of
Indian equities, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Much of the foreign selling is in the large-cap space, Emkay
Wealth Management said in a note.
"While the selling by overseas investors has been there in
all the emerging markets, the extent to which the currency
depreciated is also comparatively less in the case of the
domestic economy," Emkay said.
The Nifty pharma index was the top gainer, rising
3.1%
The Nifty bank index, metals index
and auto index were the other big movers, adding
1.4%, 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.
Shares of Indian hospital chain operator Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise Ltd was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index,
rising 5.8%.
Meanwhile, global stocks were little changed on Tuesday,
with all eyes on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to
raise rates when a two-day meeting ends on Wednesday.
($1 = 79.6750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha
Arora and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)