Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APOLLOHOSP   INE437A01024

APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED

(APOLLOHOSP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:28 2022-09-20 am EDT
4559.35 INR   +5.83%
06:34aIndian shares rise 1% lifted by pharma
RE
09/06Indian Indices Settle in the Red; Apollo Hospitals Climbs 3%
MT
09/06Indian shares end choppy session lower as financials slip
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares rise 1% lifted by pharma

09/20/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended up 1% on Tuesday in broad-based buying, led by a surge in pharma stocks, even as global markets remained muted, anticipating hefty interest rate hikes from a host of central banks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.1% to 17,816.25 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.98% at 59,719.74.

"People think that the inflation problem in India is not as severe as abroad. Other thing is that we have enough domestic liquidity. We don't have any large initial public offerings that are sucking out money," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

"Many of the defensives have done well today on concerns of over valuation," he added.

Foreign investors on Monday sold $435.6 million worth of Indian equities, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Much of the foreign selling is in the large-cap space, Emkay Wealth Management said in a note.

"While the selling by overseas investors has been there in all the emerging markets, the extent to which the currency depreciated is also comparatively less in the case of the domestic economy," Emkay said.

The Nifty pharma index was the top gainer, rising 3.1%

The Nifty bank index, metals index and auto index were the other big movers, adding 1.4%, 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Shares of Indian hospital chain operator Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, rising 5.8%.

Meanwhile, global stocks were little changed on Tuesday, with all eyes on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise rates when a two-day meeting ends on Wednesday.

($1 = 79.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED 5.83% 4559.35 Delayed Quote.-14.07%
NIFTY 50 1.10% 17816.25 Delayed Quote.1.55%
NIFTY BANK 0.00% 41468.3 Delayed Quote.15.28%
SENSEX BSE30 0.98% 59719.74 Real-time Quote.1.52%
All news about APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
06:34aIndian shares rise 1% lifted by pharma
RE
09/06Indian Indices Settle in the Red; Apollo Hospitals Climbs 3%
MT
09/06Indian shares end choppy session lower as financials slip
RE
09/06Indian shares slip on tech weakness; DreamFolks soars on debut
RE
09/06Indian shares edge up; Reliance rises after solar energy deal
RE
08/30Apollo Hospitals and Eclipse Group, Africa to Set Up Diagnostic and Cancer Centre in Ta..
CI
08/29Indian Indices Tank on Monday as US Federal Reserve Signals Rate Hikes; Tech Mahindra S..
MT
08/24Indian Indices End Flat on Wednesday; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Top Gainers
MT
08/24Indian shares end marginally up after choppy session as banks gain
RE
08/19Indian Indices End on Negative Note; IndusInd Bank Slides 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 167 B 2 095 M 2 095 M
Net income 2023 9 546 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2023 19 564 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2023 62,0x
Yield 2023 0,29%
Capitalization 619 B 7 772 M 7 772 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
EV / Sales 2024 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 71 113
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4 308,20 INR
Average target price 5 043,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suneeta Reddy Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Sangita Reddy Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Krishnaswami Padmanabhan Group President
Krishnan Akhileshwaran Chief Financial Officer
Prathap Chandra Reddy Founder
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED-14.07%7 772
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.68%26 931
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.45%13 881
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES27.17%12 588
IHH HEALTHCARE-16.08%11 921
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-12.94%9 498