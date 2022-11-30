Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APOLLOHOSP   INE437A01024

APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED

(APOLLOHOSP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-11-30 pm EST
4776.00 INR   +1.05%
11/30Indian shares set to rise after Powell hints at slower hikes
RE
11/28Oil & Gas Stocks Lead Gainers on Monday as Indian Equities Close at Record High
MT
11/24Late-Hour Rally Pushes Indian Equities to Record High on Thursday; Apollo Hospitals Jumps 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Indian shares set to rise after Powell hints at slower hikes

11/30/2022 | 09:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking the sharp uptick in global equities after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at slowing the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December."

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.40% at 18,991.50 as of 07:30 a.m IST.

Wall Street equities closed sharply higher overnight on Wednesday and the dollar weakened, after Powell remarked it made sense to moderate the pace of rate hikes, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over.

Asian markets also rose in response, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index adding 2.29%.

Data on Wednesday showed the Indian economy logged 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter. India's chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said that the GDP growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8%-7%.

Oil prices rallied, aided by weaker dollar and optimism over Chinese demand recovery, while the likelihood of OPEC+ to keep production unchanged capped gains. U.S. crude futures rose over 3% to $80.55 per barrel while Brent rose above $85.

On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.75% to settle at 18,758.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.67% to end at 63,099.65, as the benchmarks closed at new highs for the fifth consecutive session.

Foreign institutional investors bought net of 90.10 billion Indian rupees ($1.11 billion) equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold 40.56 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** Apollo Hospitals: Company approved issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.05 billion rupees.

** Grasim Industries: Income Tax appellate tribunal quashed dividend distribution tax demand over the demerger of financial services business.

** Punjab National Bank: Lender hiked MCLR rates by 5 basis points across tenors, effective Dec. 1.

** MOIL: Company revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective Dec. 1.

($1 = 81.3590 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Akansha Victor in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED 0.82% 4776 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
BRENT OIL 0.15% 86.71 Delayed Quote.6.82%
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.21% 4370.3 Delayed Quote.18.84%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.20961 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7451 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.04384 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.84% 1776.5 Delayed Quote.5.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.41% 0.012342 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
MOIL LIMITED -1.83% 161.2 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) 2.04% 621.625 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.19% 5718.43 Real-time Quote.-9.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.63247 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NIFTY 50 0.34% 18834.45 Delayed Quote.7.28%
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK -2.19% 51.3 End-of-day quote.37.53%
SENSEX BSE30 0.67% 63099.65 Real-time Quote.8.32%
WTI -0.20% 80.399 Delayed Quote.1.55%
All news about APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
11/30Indian shares set to rise after Powell hints at slower hikes
RE
11/28Oil & Gas Stocks Lead Gainers on Monday as Indian Equities Close at Record High
MT
11/24Late-Hour Rally Pushes Indian Equities to Record High on Thursday; Apollo Hospitals Jum..
MT
11/23Strong Media and Bank Stocks Aid Indian Equities to Close with Marginal Gains; Apollo H..
MT
11/16Weakness in Power, Realty and Metal Stocks Weighs on Indian Equity; Kotak Mahindra Tops..
MT
11/14Indian Indices Open Week in Red; Hindalco Industries Jumps 6%
MT
11/11Apollo Hospitals Sees Decline in Fiscal Q2 Profit; Shares Climb 3%
MT
11/11Transcript : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov ..
CI
11/10Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
11/09Indian shares set to open lower ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 167 B 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net income 2023 9 666 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2023 19 255 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2023 70,2x
Yield 2023 0,22%
Capitalization 680 B 8 344 M 8 344 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
EV / Sales 2024 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 71 113
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4 726,40 INR
Average target price 5 225,35 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suneeta Reddy Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Sangita Reddy Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Krishnaswami Padmanabhan Group President
Krishnan Akhileshwaran Chief Financial Officer
Prathap Chandra Reddy Founder
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED-5.87%8 310
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.73%27 219
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-24.97%15 300
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES31.52%13 327
IHH HEALTHCARE-20.98%11 625
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-8.48%9 971