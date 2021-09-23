Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMEH   US03763A2078

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMEH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Medical : Clinigence Holdings Announces the Completion of a $3 Million Strategic Equity Investment from ApolloMed (Form 8-K)

09/23/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Clinigence Holdings Announces the Completion of a $3 Million Strategic Equity Investment from ApolloMed

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL and ALHAMBRA, Calif., September 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinigence Holdings, Inc. ("Clinigence") (OTC: CLNH), one of the nation's leading technology-enabled, risk-bearing population health management companies, today announced that it has completed a $3 million strategic equity investment from Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed") (NASDAQ: AMEH), one of the largest physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare companies in the country.

Under the terms of the investment agreement, Clinigence issued 1,000,000 shares of common stock to ApolloMed at $3.00 per share with warrants to purchase an additional 500,000 shares at $3.50 per share. Brandon Sim, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of ApolloMed, will join Clinigence's Board of Directors pursuant to the terms of the agreement.

Based in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care. With over 25 years of operational experience, ApolloMed has over 7,000 physicians in its network and manages over 1.1 million patients.

"ApolloMed's commitment to its patients and physicians has always been about excellence and innovation. We are pleased that ApolloMed has become a strategic investor in our company and believe there are numerous operating synergies for both companies. We look forward to our partnership," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Clinigence. "This equity investment is another step in our growth strategy and also strengthens our balance sheet as we position the Company for uplisting on NASDAQ."

"We are pleased to lend support to Clinigence, one of the nation's leading population health management organizations, at this critical juncture in its development," added Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed. "We believe collaborating with Clinigence, a company that is as dedicated as we are to empowering providers in today's changing healthcare landscape and improving clinical outcomes for patients, will lead to future growth opportunities for all parties over the long term."

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.



Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (NGACO). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

About Clinigence Holdings, Inc.
Clinigence Holdings is a leading technology-enabled, risk-bearing population health management company. The company includes an advanced, cloud-based platform that enables healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Clinigence platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider and virtually unlimited insights into patient populations. The company also owns and operates a provider network of 141 primary care physicians and over 600 specialists in Los Angeles, California with 22,000 patients and has an investment in an accountable healthcare organization ("ACO") in South Florida with 15,600 Medicare patients through a network of 65 providers. For more information, please visit www.clinigencehealth.com. Information on our website does not comprise a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about ApolloMed's investment in Clinigence, and ApolloMed's ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth and expansion plans, and future collaboration opportunities. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of ApolloMed's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in ApolloMed's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risk factors contained in ApolloMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(415) 568-2255
csohn@equityny.com

Clinigence Holdings, Inc.
Mike Bowen
Chief Financial Officer
Via email at mike.bowen@ahahealthcare.net

Disclaimer

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 21:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:32pAPOLLO MEDICAL : Clinigence Holdings Announces the Completion of a $3 Million Strategic Eq..
PU
05:30pAPOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQ : AMEH) added to S&P Health Care Services Select Indu..
CI
09/16APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Co..
PR
09/09APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/01APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
09/01APOLLO MEDICAL : Announces Closing of CAIPA MSO Strategic Investment (Form 8-K)
PU
09/01APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31APOLLO MEDICAL : Completes Investment in Caipa MSO
MT
08/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Continued with Purchase of Apollo Medical Holdings Stock
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 710 M - -
Net income 2021 57,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 014 M 4 014 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 90,29 $
Average target price 83,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas S. Lam President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Sim Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eric Chin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brandon Sim COO, Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Albert Young Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.394.20%4 014
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.78%110 660
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.57.03%82 677
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS43.19%28 184
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.79%25 730
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-8.71%21 412