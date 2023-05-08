Advanced search
    AMEH   US03763A2078

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMEH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
34.98 USD   +0.29%
05:44pApollo Medical Holdings Q1 Earnings Unchanged, Revenue Rises; 2023 EPS, Revenue Outlook Maintained
MT
05:40pApollo Medical : Earnings Call Supplement Q1 2023
PU
04:15pEarnings Flash (AMEH) APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Revenue $337.2M, vs. Street Est of $311.3M
MT
Apollo Medical : Earnings Call Supplement Q1 2023

05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Apollo Medical Holdings

(NASDAQ: AMEH)

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Supplement

May 8, 2023

Powered by Technology.

Built by Doctors.

For Patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include any statements about the Company's business, financial condition, operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, expansion plans, integration of acquired companies and any projections of earnings, revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or other financial items, such as the Company's projected capitation and future liquidity, and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate,"

"could," "can," "may," "might," "potential," "predict," "should," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "envision," "intend," "continue," "target," "seek," "will," "would," and the negative of such terms, other variations on such terms or other similar or comparable words, phrases or terminology. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary

significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and

other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Because the factors referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, unless legally required, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Company Overview

ApolloMed At-A-Glance

ApolloMed is a technology-powered,value-based healthcare platform that enables the delivery of high-quality, coordinated, efficient, and accessible care for all through the following business segments: ​

Care Enablement delivers an integrated clinical and administrative platform to enable payers and providers in the delivery of high- quality, value-based care.

Care Partners enables aligned providers to participate in high- performing, risk-bearing organizations.​

Care Delivery provides patient-centric clinical operations, including

primary care, multi-specialty, and ancillary services.​

25+

1.3M

years in operation

managed lives

15*

12,000+

managed IPAs and groups

contracted physicians

Ticker

Headquarters

Recent Stock Price (as of 5/4/2023)

Market Cap

(as of 5/4/2023)

Common Shares Outstanding*

(as of 5/2/2023)

Book Value Per Common Share

TTM Revenues

NASDAQ: AMEH

Alhambra, California $34.15

$2.0 billion

57.5 million

$9.79 $1.22 billion

IPA: independent physician association *As of 3/31/2023

*Includes 10.6 million in treasury shares

3

Information as of 3/31/2023 unless otherwise noted

Highlights

Strong Q1 2023 financial results

Revenue

$337.2M

28%

Net income attr. to

$14.6M

3%

AMEH

EPS - diluted

$0.31

Adj. EBITDA*

$29.8M

Operational updates

Received DHMC approval for the change of control for FYB's Restricted Knox-Keene license to ApolloMed

Appointed Chan Basho as Chief Financial Officer, maintaining the role of Chief Strategy Officer

*See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" slides for more information. Please note that beginning the

4

third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to exclude addbacks related to provider bonus payments and losses from

recently acquired IPAs, which it believes to be more reflective of its business.

Historical Financial Profile

Historical Revenue Growth

Historical Adjusted EBITDA(1)

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

26% CAGR from

27% CAGR from

2019-2023E

2019-2023E

$1,300 -

$120.0

$133.5

$140.0

-

$1,500

$160.0

$1,144

$102.8

$687

$774

$561

$54.2

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023*

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023*

* midpoint of 2023 guidance range

* midpoint of 2023 guidance range

2021 Adjusted

EBITDA benefitted

from tailwinds of lower utilization during the COVID- 19 pandemic; return to pre-pandemic utilization in 2022 and 2023

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" slide for more information.

5

Disclaimer

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer