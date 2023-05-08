Apollo Medical : Earnings Call Supplement Q1 2023

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include any statements about the Company's business, financial condition, operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, expansion plans, integration of acquired companies and any projections of earnings, revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or other financial items, such as the Company's projected capitation and future liquidity, and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate,"
Company Overview
ApolloMed At-A-Glance
ApolloMed is a technology-powered,value-based healthcare platform that enables the delivery of high-quality, coordinated, efficient, and accessible care for all through the following business segments:
Care Enablement delivers an integrated clinical and administrative platform to enable payers and providers in the delivery of high- quality, value-based care.
Care Partners enables aligned providers to participate in high- performing, risk-bearing organizations.
Care Delivery provides patient-centric clinical operations, including
primary care, multi-specialty, and ancillary services.
25+
1.3M
years in operation
managed lives
15*
12,000+
managed IPAs and groups
contracted physicians
Ticker
Headquarters
Recent Stock Price (as of 5/4/2023)
Market Cap
(as of 5/4/2023)
Common Shares Outstanding*
(as of 5/2/2023)
Book Value Per Common Share
TTM Revenues
NASDAQ: AMEH
Alhambra, California $34.15
$2.0 billion
57.5 million
$9.79 $1.22 billion
IPA: independent physician association *As of 3/31/2023
*Includes 10.6 million in treasury shares
3
Information as of 3/31/2023 unless otherwise noted
Highlights
Strong Q1 2023 financial results
Revenue
$337.2M
28%
Net income attr. to
$14.6M
3%
AMEH
EPS - diluted
$0.31
Adj. EBITDA*
$29.8M
Operational updates
Received DHMC approval for the change of control for FYB's Restricted Knox-Keene license to ApolloMed
Appointed Chan Basho as Chief Financial Officer, maintaining the role of Chief Strategy Officer
*See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" slides for more information. Please note that beginning the
4
third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to exclude addbacks related to provider bonus payments and losses from
recently acquired IPAs, which it believes to be more reflective of its business.
Historical Financial Profile
Historical Revenue Growth
Historical Adjusted EBITDA(1)
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
26% CAGR from
27% CAGR from
2019-2023E
2019-2023E
$1,300 -
$120.0
$133.5
$140.0
-
$1,500
$160.0
$1,144
$102.8
$687
$774
$561
$54.2
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023*
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023*
* midpoint of 2023 guidance range
* midpoint of 2023 guidance range
2021 Adjusted
EBITDA benefitted
from tailwinds of lower utilization during the COVID- 19 pandemic; return to pre-pandemic utilization in 2022 and 2023
(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" slide for more information.
